COVID-19 cases top 5,000 statewide

Oregon added 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total to 5,060 cases statewide.
Neither Linn nor Benton County saw a new case, still reporting 124 and 63 cases, respectively.
The state had seen its caseload decreasing in mid-May, but the last two weekly reports issued by the Oregon Health Authority show a steady climb in infections. Between June 1 and June 7, the state recorded 620 new cases, accounting for a 75% increase over the week before which, itself, had seen an 18% increase over the previous seven days.
"The number of COVID-19 tests reported (18,271) increased only slightly compared to the preceding week while the percent positive rose from 1.9% to 3.0%," OHA reported. "The number of new infections reported daily approached levels seen during the heights of the outbreak. Fortunately, hospitalizations and deaths are far below their peaks, and the percentage of emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illness remain below 1%."
According to OHA, large workplace outbreaks account for much of the recent increase, but the agency notes that some counties without large outbreaks have also experienced increases.
The only workplace in Linn or Benton counties listed in the state's report as having an outbreak recordable under the requirements for the report was National Frozen Foods. A total of 41 cases have been associated with the Albany food processing plant, including both employees and household members.
Overall, the majority of cases in Oregon is being attributed to people between the ages of 20 and 59. Those between 20 and 29 account for 883 of the cases, with 41 of those individuals being reported as having been hospitalized during their illness. Additionally, there have been 100 children under the age of 9 diagnosed with COVID-19, seven of whom were hospitalized.
Of the 1,882 cases diagnosed before mid-April, OHA said, 85% have recovered. There is no data available for 195 of those cases, and 60 of the cases have not yet recovered.
Data from Wednesday's report also show that Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital are reporting at least one but no more than nine cases currently being treated at their facility.
Statewide, 156,607 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 169 people have died. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.
