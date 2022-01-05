COVID-19 cases skyrocketing says Oregon Health Authority

The daily numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are “skyrocketing” statewide, according to the Oregon Health Authority, although death numbers are declining.

The agency reported a 140% increase in new cases during the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

Meanwhile, three local deaths were reported Wednesday, one from December and two from November.

An 80-year-old Linn County man tested positive Dec. 17 and died Jan. 4 at Good Samaritan Regional Hospital. He had no underlying conditions. Also, an 82-year-old Linn County man tested positive Oct. 5 and died Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Finally, a 70-year-old Linn County man tested positive Oct. 22 and died Nov. 13 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He also had underlying conditions.

Linn County on Wednesday, Jan. 5, added 206 virus cases for a total of 16,531 since the pandemic began. Benton County had 214 new cases, bringing its total to 7,346. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 209 in Linn County and 43 in Benton County.

OHA reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, making the state’s total 5,719. OHA data showed 6,203 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 441,648 so far.

This week, the OHA said its warehouse will receive nearly 1.1 million test kits. Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, the warehouse will receive five trucks per week for five consecutive weeks until the order is fulfilled. OHA said because iHealth Labs is planning to ramp up production of the test kits, Oregon’s order may be fulfilled ahead of schedule.

The tests will be distributed to public health authorities and tribes based on population size and what OHA called “health equity metrics.” The tests will also be sent to farm and agriculture workers, early learning programs, schools, health care workers, shelters and community organizations.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 523 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 13 more than Tuesday; and 108 are occupying intensive care unit beds, three fewer than Tuesday. Thirty patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Thirty-three of the state's 668 adult ICU beds are unoccupied, making a 5% availability, and there are 226 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,098, a 6% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has two adult ICU beds available (2%) and six adult non-ICU beds available (1%).

OHA said emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain. You can find a test on the OHA website.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 18,558 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.7 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 10,435 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 717,765 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 57.1 million. There were 2,691 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 827,879.

