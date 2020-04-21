COVID-19 cases pass 2,000 in Oregon; one new case in Linn County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Oregon Health Authority announced on Tuesday afternoon that the state had three new COVID-19 deaths and 46 additional cases of the illness, including one in Linn County.

The state now has 78 deaths from COVID-19 and 2,002 cases of the illness.

Linn County has 62 cases of the illness as of Tuesday and six deaths, all from residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

Benton County now has 27 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths. (Benton County’s reported caseload stood at 28 on Monday, but the state made a statistical correction. One individual listed in Benton County’s data was a resident of another area, so the figure was transferred to their home county in Oregon.)

The three deaths reported on Tuesday were of individuals who all had underlying medical conditions: a 47-year-old man in Washington County who died on Friday; a 61-year-old Washington County woman who died on Saturday; and a 65-year-old man from Multnomah County who died on Monday.

The state has now conducted 41,128 individuals for COVID-19, with 39,126 negative test results.

Linn County has 1,360 negative test results while Benton County has 675.