COVID-19 cases down, deaths and hospitalizations up on Wednesday in Oregon

Oregon Health Authority is reporting declining COVID-19 cases but higher hospitalizations and deaths on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

OHA reported 39 new COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the state’s death toll to 6,163 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 5,143 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 643,973.

Locally, Linn County added 289 virus cases on Wednesday, for a total of 23,412. Benton County had 197 new cases, bringing its total to 13,116. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 223 in Linn County and 53 in Benton County.

One local COVID-19-related death was reported Wednesday. An 83-year-old Benton County man tested positive Jan. 22 and died Jan. 29 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 1,104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is nine fewer than the prior report; 193 of them are occupying intensive care unit beds, 15 more than the previously released data. Ninety-four patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Of 658 adult ICU beds in the state, 50 are unoccupied, an 8% availability rate. Of 4,151 adult non-ICU beds, 257 available adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 6% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has four adult ICU beds available (5%) and six adult non-ICU beds available (1%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 10,436 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 9,355 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 287,114 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 75.3 million. There were 3,916 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 888,784.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

