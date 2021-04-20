COVID-19 case shuts down Oregon House a third time

Capitol facilities staff clean the chambers and office wings under COVID-19 guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

One other person in the House was reported with COVID-19, but Kotek said the risk of contact by members or staff with that person was low, and that case did not prompt a shutdown.

House Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby said in a statement: "Due to this positive COVID-19 case in the Capitol, we will defer to public health authority guidance and look forward to returning to the floor next week, barring any additional cases."

Under the coronavirus protocols of the House, no more than 25 members can be on the House floor at any time, although 40 members are required to be present for business to be conducted. Other members can be in the galleries or in their offices to comply with the quorum requirement.

The House also has added one-minute alerts to accommodate members before they discuss and vote on measures.

The House has reduced its backlog of bills considerably since a tacit agreement between the parties on April 14. The total had exceeded 80, but the House went through more than 70 measures in the two days after the agreement.

The backlog was largely unrelated to COVID-19.