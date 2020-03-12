COVID-19 impacts local events, tourism

On Thursday afternoon, the sun broke through in Albany for the second day in a row signaling the spring may be on its way. And with spring, usually comes the bustling of downtown with restaurants hosting diners outside, tourists strolling the streets and the sounds of the carousel entertaining children going round and round.
But on Thursday, there weren't any crowds at the carousel.
"We're usually slow during the week but I can say this has been slower," said the carousel's executive director Peggy Burris.
The carousel is not closed for business and as no plans to limit days or hours as events, games and other activities announce cancellations due to COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in an effort to slow the spread of the illness that mimics flu-like symptoms and impacts those with underlying health conditions and the elderly particularly hard.
Currently, Oregon has reported 24 cases with two originating at the Edward C. Allworth veterans' home in Lebanon, affecting two residents in their 80s.
By Thursday afternoon, cancellations started pouring in. The NCAA college basketball championship was cancelled. Disneyland was closed. Conferences, meetings and trips were called off.
"As for the effect on local tourism. It’s immediate," said Albany Visitor Association Executive Director Rebecca Bond. "Since the Governors’ update last night, cancelations have been coming in for events (of all sizes) and visitors."
Bond said that while many local businesses rely on visitors, they also net revenue from residents to keep the doors open.
Locally, schools limited field trips and all non-essential travel. Sports games were limited to players, coaches and essential personnel.
The iRun for Kids event scheduled for Saturday was postponed and two banquets--one in Albany and one in Sweet Hoeme--meant to honor community members for their contributions, were canceled.
"It's unfortunate, yes, but many events are being canceled," said Rebecca Bond, executive director of the Albany Visitors Association.
The AVA, she said, is following the lead of Travel Oregon and the city of Albany when it comes to cancellations and next steps. On Thursday, the city announced the suspension of public tours of the fire station as well as all public library activities until further notice.
At Visit Corvallis, staff was working Thursday morning to keep up with the cancellations, adding each one to the group's calendar as they came in. By 10 a.m. there were five events being called off.
The Corvallis High School's production of "Mama Mia" won't go on and Majestic Theatre's Shamrockin' Shenanigans event has been canceled.
City of Albany spokesperson Marilyn Smith said the city's preparedness team met on Thursday to discuss possible future closures and the city's response to COVID-19.
At the carousel, Burris said it will be business as usual.
"Foot traffic is down a little," she said. "We are on high alert with our sanitation but we have no plans to reduce hours or days unless there's an order from the county or state."
Bond said AVA was working to compile accurate information for those seeking guidance on tourism to the area and would continue to work with businesses.
"We are hopeful that people will be eager and ready to travel once this virus and threat are past, and we want to make sure Albany is open and ready for businesses when they get here," she said.
