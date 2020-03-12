COVID-19 impacts local events, tourism

"As for the effect on local tourism. It’s immediate," said Albany Visitor Association Executive Director Rebecca Bond. "Since the Governors’ update last night, cancelations have been coming in for events (of all sizes) and visitors."

Bond said that while many local businesses rely on visitors, they also net revenue from residents to keep the doors open.

Locally, schools limited field trips and all non-essential travel. Sports games were limited to players, coaches and essential personnel.

The iRun for Kids event scheduled for Saturday was postponed and two banquets--one in Albany and one in Sweet Hoeme--meant to honor community members for their contributions, were canceled.

"It's unfortunate, yes, but many events are being canceled," said Rebecca Bond, executive director of the Albany Visitors Association.

The AVA, she said, is following the lead of Travel Oregon and the city of Albany when it comes to cancellations and next steps. On Thursday, the city announced the suspension of public tours of the fire station as well as all public library activities until further notice.