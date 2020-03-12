COVID-19 closures, suspensions in the mid-valley

On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced the first presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, in Linn County. The cases were traced to two residents of the Edward C. Allworth veteran's home in Lebanon. Statewide, there have been 24 cases of the virus reported in Oregon, and late Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown announced further restrictions in an effort to stem the spread of the illness.
All gatherings of 250 people or more have been prohibited. Gov. Brown also said schools should remain open but all non-essential school gatherings such as field trips and meetings should be cancelled. The Governor said businesses should take social distancing measures as well among employees.
Here's a look at what has been cancelled, postponed or altered in the mid-valley:
CITY OF ALBANY
The community pool has suspended the water awareness program. Regularly scheduled maintenance from March 23-27 will close the building.
All public and community outreach events at Albany Fire Department have been suspended until further notice. That includes firehouse tours and use of the community room.
All library programs are suspended until the end of March.
The senior center's lobby is closed. There will be no senior meals on site and walk-ins are limited. Tax preparation aid will continue as scheduled. The building will be closed for maintenance March 23-27. Rentals will continue.
Albany Police Department ride-a-longs have been suspended until further notice.
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Awards banquet scheduled for Saturday night at the Boys and Girls Club has been postponed.
ALBANY VISITORS ASSOCIATION
The Northwest Horse Expo has been cancelled.
Chintimini Kennel Club Dog show has been cancelled.
March Madness at Iron Water Ranch has been cancelled.
MID-VALLEY SCHOOLS
CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS:
East Linn Christian Academy will be closed Thursday and Friday. Decisions forthcoming about next week.
Sand Ridge Charter School will be closed until March 30.
Albany Schools Foundation's iRun for Kids event scheduled for March 14 has been postponed.
CHANGES/POSTPONMENTS
GAPS:
Maple Lawn will continue operation as scheduled despite city closures.
Schools will remain open.
All non-essential field trips, meetings, events have been cancelled including parent meetings.
Sports practices will continue for the time being.
Sports games will continue without an audience and are limited to essential personnel and the media.
Corvallis School District
The district is limited events of large groups, field trips and meetings.
Sports will be limited to players, coaches and essential personnel.
The two conferences scheduled for March 12 and 13 at the middle schools will continue with added precautions to increase space and contact between students.
Schools will remain open for the time being.
LEBANON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
You have free articles remaining.
All musical performances have been canceled
Sports practices will continue without spectators.
All field trips are canceled for the next 10 days, until March 30.
The district will excuse absences of students who have family members who are high risk.
All after-school elementary programs are canceled.
The Disneyland field trip for the band is under assessment.
BENTON COUNTY COURTS
The court has postponed all jury trials through April 30.
CORVALLIS
The Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center has suspended operations until further notice.
The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition has called off its annual Sustainability Fair and Town Hall, originally scheduled for Thursday. Organizers say the event will be rescheduled.
VISIT CORVALLIS
BYU international folk dance ensemble on March 12, canceled.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Sustainability Fair March 12, canceled.
Corvallis Comedy Night March 14, canceled.
CSD Theatre production of "Mama Mia" March 12-15, canceled.
Pig and Olive St. Patrick's Day Street Party March 14, canceled.
Corvallis Community Band winter concert March 15, canceled.
LEBANON
All board and commission meetings have been canceled until further notice.
The Senior Center is closed.
All library activities have been canceled. The building remains open.
SWEET HOME
The public library is closed until further notice.
Public works is closed to the public but still operational.
Courts remain open beginning at 10 a.m.
City Hall remains open beginning at 10 a.m.
Police station remains open to the public.
The community awards banquet sponsored by the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce scheduled for Saturday evening has been postponed.
HARRISBURG
The Harrisburg Public Library has suspended all library related activities until further notice.
City Hall
Harrisburg residents are being asked to conduct their city-related business needs via the city’s website, email, telephone, mail or, for utility payments, the drop box at City Hall. The City Hall will remain open for essential business matters or those that require in-person communication.
This list will continue to be updated. If you have information about further closures, please email us at news@dhonline.com.