The Linn County Fair isn't just about cowboys, concerts and corndogs. It's also about community service, especially for Jodene and Walter Cook.
The Cooks are spending the 2018 Linn County Fair manning a table for Project Linus, a Portland-Vancouver based nonprofit that invites people to contribute toward making blankets for children in crisis.
As visitors wander through the main vendor building at the fairgrounds, stopping to look at art exhibits or browse through prize-winning vegetables, Jodene, the Portland-Vancouver chapter coordinator, will wave them over.
"You can't make a whole quilt right now. You don't have time," she'll say, after explaining how Project Linus works. "But you can make one block."
Then she'll invite them to choose a patterned square for inspiration, pick up a blank square and a felt pen, and let the artistic muse take over.
The Cooks have combined the blocks to make 21 child's quilts in the fair's three days so far, adding to the Portland-Vancouver total of 400 Project Linus blankets this month and 55,000 in the past 17 years.
Contributors to their collection have included several return visitors, a father who colored with his baby, and nine students visiting from the Basque area of Spain.
"It's a win-win," Jodene said. "They get to sit down and color, and a kid gets a blanket."
On Friday, South Albany incoming juniors Emma Butler and Pippa Richardson joined the effort. The 16-year-olds lamented their lack of artistic talent as they worked through their designs, but Jodene assured them none of that matters.
"I don't even know how to draw a butterfly. Who doesn't know how to draw a butterfly?" Richardson said with a sign.
"A child will love it no matter what," Jodene assured her.
"I think it's really awesome," Butler said.
Richardson agreed. If she were a child needing, say, emergency surgery, she said, it would be "comforting that random strangers put in some time. It makes you feel somewhat special."
The fair continues through Saturday at the Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road.
Randy Porter, the fair's general manager, said the expected crowds have been materializing.
Wednesday saw double the usual amount of both gate admission and parking for the fair's first day, Porter said. He said Thursday was up 16 percent across the board: admission, parking, food vendors, beer garden and other sales.
A sold-out crowd in the VIP section welcomed Sara Evans to the main stage on Thursday, and Jefferson Starship was to bring in an audience nearly that size on Friday. Lonestar wraps up performances on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, fairgoers are invited to the annual 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction, which starts an hour earlier this year, at 1 p.m.
That, too, is larger than usual, especially for the market pens, said Josh Bjornstedt, small animal superintendent. The eight pens of rabbits went to 15 this year, and the six pens of poultry doubled to 12.
"We've had some good support from some of the local breeders, helping them get set up with their market animals," Bjornstedt said of this year's entrants. "It's encouraging."
"We're doing awesome," Porter summarized. "Come on down."
