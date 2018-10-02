LEBANON — A Lebanon couple escaped unharmed with their pets during an early-morning fire Tuesday at their single-story home at 445 12th St.
Gary and Shelley Dobbins said a noise woke them up shortly after midnight — "I think it was the back window blowing out," Gary said — and saw a glow from the back of the house.
Gary said he called 911 and got his wife and the couple's German shepherd and Chihuahua out of the house and into a truck for safety.
Firefighters responded at 12:53 a.m. and started working on the flames at the rear of the house, which had spread into the attic space and through the roof in the back of the home.
Gary said firefighters also rescued the Dobbins' two cats, which had gone under the bed, but one of the cats jumped from the truck window later that morning as the couple were traveling west on Highway 34 toward Lebanon. The cat, a male longhair, is varying shades of brown and is named Sam Sam.
The cause of the fire was still being investigated as of late Tuesday morning.
Gary said the couple moved in in December and did have insurance. He said he saw damage to the ceilings and drywall "and the back wall is all burned out."
The couple does have a place to go, he added. The Red Cross also offered assistance.
Neighbors Carlie Berridge and Brian Christie said they heard the fire trucks and came outside to see what happened.
"All the animals and all the people got out," Berridge said. "It was kind of sad, watching them watch their house go."
The fire department said the residence did have working smoke alarms, which did go off.
October is national Fire Prevention Month, and fire officials remind residents to check their smoke alarms every month and change the batteries twice a year.
"This is a prime example of why we want to make sure that every home has the proper number of smoke alarms and that people ensure that those smoke alarms work," stressed Lebanon Division Chief Jason Bolen.
The department recommends having a smoke alarm in each bedroom, one outside the sleeping areas, and at least one on each level of the house, including the basement.
The Lebanon Fire District has a smoke alarm program that can provide home owners with smoke detectors and install them properly. For more information about fire safety or the LFD smoke alarm program visit the LFD website at www.lebanonfire.org or contact the Fire & Life Safety Division at 541-451-1901.