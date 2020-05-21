County says tracing key in COVID-19 fight

Linn County intends to train 30 tracers and is nearing that goal.

Those tracers will then work to stay one step ahead of the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

"I'm concerned we won't catch the next outbreak until it's established," Tucker said.

Because many restaurants and other businesses are open again — with social distancing still required — people can be exposed to COVID-19 and not show symptoms for 14 days, if at all.

But Tucker is hopeful that between additional testing and contact tracing, the county can avoid a new outbreak.

Linn County is now testing about 150 people a day compared to the 15 a day it was testing weeks ago.

"We're setting up drive-throughs, sending health care workers to be tested. The worry is, can we do the contact tracing and are people behaving in a manner that doesn't put them at risk or the county at risk? I want people to go out and for these restaurants and businesses to survive, but we have to treat this as the worst flu season you've ever seen."

Contact tracing, he said, is also key in avoiding another outbreak.

"We hope not to have 20 positive cases at the end of 14 days," Tucker said. "The idea is to test enough that you'll see two new cases today, two or three another day and we can trace where these people have been and start isolating the people they've come in contact with. That's the power of contact tracing."