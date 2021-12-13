County justice improvement plan decisions extended again

Benton County has established the end of January for a decision on a site preference for a new jail and other pieces of its justice improvement plan.

Still in the mix are a west Corvallis site near the Benton County Fairgrounds and McFadden Ranch, a northern site near the HP Inc. campus along Highway 20.

Out of the running — at this point — is a southern parcel on Highway 99W. The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Nov. 30 to eliminate the south site and let lapse a letter of intent to purchase the property.

However, at that meeting the commissioners also left open the possibility of returning to consideration of the southern site should other locations fall through.

The commissioners originally were scheduled to review the west site at their Tuesday meeting, but they have extended the letter of intent to purchase the Reservoir Avenue property until the end of next month as the discussions continue.

No date has been set for the board to consider the final site selection, project manager Nick Kurth said.

“I cannot be more specific on a date at this time,” Kurth said. “Much of it depends on the county’s continuing efforts to secure a letter of intent with McFadden Ranch for potential purchase of the north site. I know only that the program timeline dictates a site decision by the end of January.”

One advantage for the McFadden Ranch site, Kurth said, is how close the 25-acre parcel is to current downtown county facilities.

“The north site is the one suburban site, because of its proximity to downtown, that could almost seamlessly accommodate the proposed new courthouse and create a true justice system campus, complete with all the efficiencies of a campus,” Kurth said. “However, the commissioners have reached no decision on the location of the new courthouse at this time."

Kurth said that a variety of reasons have played a role in the county's timeline extensions.

“This is a very complicated program with many moving parts and dependencies," he said. "As the county advanced its public engagement, which spanned several months, it became clear both the county and the public needed more time — time to understand, time to comment, time for further investigation and analysis, and from the commissioners’ perspective, time to make good decisions for the county.”

County officials still hope to place a bond measure on the May 2023 ballot to raise the approximately $100 million it will take to build the new facilities. The ballot date also has shifted, with project officials originally hoping to put the measure on the November 2022 ballot.

County officials are hoping to arrange for five pieces: a crisis center, a new jail, a new courthouse, a new center for the sheriff’s office and emergency operations and the remodeling of the 1880s courthouse, which is no longer seismically safe.

The crisis center, which has largely secured its funding, will occupy the county building on Northwest Fifth Street in Downtown Corvallis. The county commissioners, IT and some other functions will be moving to the new county building on Southwest Research Way.

The jail and sheriff’s/emergency components will be at one of the suburban sites. The site for the new courthouse remains up in the air, pending continuing discussions on land availability downtown near the crisis center. The new courthouse could wind up on property adjacent to the crisis center or at one of the suburban sites.

The biggest component of the project is a new county jail, which might cost up to $50 million. County officials are looking to replace the outdated 40-bed jail with a 120-bed model and add rehabilitation programs.

The filing deadline for the bond is not until August 2023. County officials say they hope to limit the bond to $100 million. If the total ask is $100 million, that would mean a bond issue that would charge 80 cents for each $1,000 of assessed value, or $280 per year for owners of property assessed at $350,000.

The west site has drawn the most response from the community. Neighborhood meetings were held at Grand Oaks and West Hills, and nearly 150 people participated in a Zoom public outreach session on Oct. 13. Issues raised included the impact on established neighborhoods and the nearby Bald Hill Natural Area, light and noise pollution, floodplain issues, safety and traffic.

Many of those expressing opposition to the west site also criticized the county for not working harder to secure the north site.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

