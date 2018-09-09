After a bruising community debate over plans to site a seasonal homeless shelter in downtown Corvallis, Benton County is bringing in a professional facilitator in an effort to build consensus on a long-range strategy for addressing homelessness in the area.
Ari Basil-Wagner of Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., who has been leading project management and community engagement on a county-funded needs assessment of the local criminal justice system, will take the lead on the effort to find common ground on the homelessness issue.
Under terms of a contract signed Friday, GOBHI will “facilitate a dialogue” among the major stakeholders, including city and county officials; the Housing Opportunities Action Council, the umbrella group formed to carry out the joint city-county 10-year plan to address homelessness; the United Way, which employs the HOAC project manager; downtown business owners and residents; social service agencies; and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, the current operator of the men’s cold weather shelter.
Specific goals include:
• Develop an agreement for mitigating impacts from the 2018-19 men’s cold weather shelter.
• Develop an agreement for a long-term plan, including siting and service provision for a men’s shelter and co-located services.
• Initiate actions to advance the 10-year plan to address homelessness and discuss the most effective structure for implementing those strategies, including a review of HOAC’s role.
The project is expected to take about four months to complete. The contract calls for the county to pay up to $22,050 for GOBHI’s services. The city is expected to share the cost, according to Benton County Administrator Joe Kerby.
“We have a good partnership with the city of Corvallis, and we think it’s in both our interests to have some additional expertise and resources in the field,” he said, adding that Basil-Wagner is “uniquely qualified” to provide it.
“She has a specific knowledge, expertise and skill set that I would say lends itself to helping with this conversation.”
The Housing Opportunities Action Council and its project manager, Shawn Collins, have come under harsh criticism for their handling of the shelter issue, but Kerby said HOAC has “done a great job” and that the goal of the contract is not to do away with the organization.
“It will be doing some soul-searching with HOAC and the city and county in better identifying roles going forward,” he said.
“I think Ari will be holding up a mirror to ask, are things being done in the most effective way possible? We need to solve these issues and move past them so we can continue to implement the 10-year plan.”
While stakeholder meetings are called for in the contract, no public meetings are scheduled at this point, but Kerby said some form of community input will most likely be part of the project.
“I would anticipate there would be opportunities for that,” he said.