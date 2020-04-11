County fairs up in the air because of coronavirus

Uncertainty will likely become the “it” word of 2020, due to the uprooting of most mid-valley residents’ daily lives by the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected almost 1.5 million people worldwide and caused more than 82,000 deaths.
And right now, uncertainty surrounds Linn and Benton County 4-H programs, especially about whether there will be county fairs in July and August for some 545 young people in Linn County and more than 600 kids in Benton County.
Currently, fairs are still being planned in both counties.
It all depends on timing, OSU Extension 4-H specialists Andrea Leao of Linn County and Carolyn Ashton of Benton County say. The Linn County Fair is in mid-July, about two weeks before the Benton County Fair, which holds its annual livestock auction the first Saturday in August.
If the COVID-19 pandemic clears up soon, there’s still time to keep the events on schedule. If the issue drags on for months, that’s a different kettle of fish altogether.
“We’ve pushed the livestock weigh-ins until the end of May,” Leao said. “Weigh-ins are not actually required, but we believe it is an important educational piece. Most of the kids don’t have livestock scales, and for the younger kids, it’s hard to estimate project weights.”
Leao said the big question is whether to go ahead with project purchases or cancel, and that has 4-H families on the fence.
Kids with steer projects have had their animals for months, but young people who plan to show swine, lambs or other livestock are usually buying their projects now.
“We’re telling people that if buying an animal might turn into a financial burden for their family, they probably should not do so,” Leao said.
Leao said 4-H leaders are also looking at the possibility of having a virtual fair online or having families stay in their vehicles until it’s time for their child’s project to be weighed.
“The auction committee folks would stand on one side of the trailer and the family on the other,” Leao said. "People who know livestock could offer advice, especially to the younger participants. For example, they might tell a youngster they need to add more feed to a pig’s ration to make sure it makes weight come fair time.”
Leao said Marion County has already canceled weigh-ins.
“They tend to do more stuff online, such as registering. We can, but we usually haven’t done it that way,” Leao said.
Leao said that if a traditional fair is held, it will be difficult to maintain the usually strong financial support for the kids’ projects. Last year’s Linn County auction brought in a record $617,775, up from $555,000 in 2018.
Included in that amount is almost $24,000 raised by supporters to boost some individual project sales.
“So far, the booster fund has about $7,000, and we just can’t go ask our supporter businesses for money right now, when everyone is hurting,” Leao said.
Leao said the goal is to “do everything possible to make the fair a success for our kids.”
Ashton said that Benton County’s fair coming in late July and early August could be a blessing.
“Because our fair is so late, we may have a chance to have it,” Ashton said. “We’re planning on having it, but things could change.”
Ashton said organizers are examining ways to possibly push the show back a few weeks.
“Everything is on the table,” Ashton said. “We’re being cautiously optimistic.”
Ashton said that in Benton County, in addition to livestock projects, 4-H clubs are also heavily into science programs, shooting sports and the like.
“Kids are busy right now advancing their record books,” Ashton said. “We have some of our older Ambassadors who are helping the younger kids. They are finishing up a two-minute video about how to put their books together.”
The ambassadors are also developing videos on topics such as food preservation and how to raise a steer.
Like her Linn County counterpart, Ashton said she is advising families to weigh their financial concerns when considering the purchase of a livestock project.
“It’s definitely a family decision,” Ashton said. “The financial consideration is a number one priority. They need to determine how much it is going to cost to purchase the animal, feed it and what they might sell it for on the open market if there is no fair auction.”
Ashton added, “We have always believed 4-H kids are resilient. They will get through this and take lessons from it.”
