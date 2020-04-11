County fairs up in the air because of coronavirus

Kids with steer projects have had their animals for months, but young people who plan to show swine, lambs or other livestock are usually buying their projects now.

“We’re telling people that if buying an animal might turn into a financial burden for their family, they probably should not do so,” Leao said.

Leao said 4-H leaders are also looking at the possibility of having a virtual fair online or having families stay in their vehicles until it’s time for their child’s project to be weighed.

“The auction committee folks would stand on one side of the trailer and the family on the other,” Leao said. "People who know livestock could offer advice, especially to the younger participants. For example, they might tell a youngster they need to add more feed to a pig’s ration to make sure it makes weight come fair time.”

Leao said Marion County has already canceled weigh-ins.

“They tend to do more stuff online, such as registering. We can, but we usually haven’t done it that way,” Leao said.

Leao said that if a traditional fair is held, it will be difficult to maintain the usually strong financial support for the kids’ projects. Last year’s Linn County auction brought in a record $617,775, up from $555,000 in 2018.