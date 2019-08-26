By the numbers

Community Health Centers of Benton & Linn Counties is a federally qualified health center that receives financial support from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. It has six primary care clinics in Corvallis, Monroe, Alsea, Lebanon and Sweet Home and a dental clinic at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.

While the entire system is operated by Benton County, the Sweet Home and Lebanon clinics are run under a contract with Linn County and receive no funding from the Benton County budget.

Last year the clinics served 9,868 patients, including 565 homeless people, 310 veterans, 353 seasonal farmworkers and 1,833 people who don’t speak English as their primary language. About 3,500 of those patients were served at the system’s main clinic in Corvallis.

Some 21% of patients were uninsured, while 51% had Medicaid (Oregon Health Plan), 17% had private insurance and 11% had Medicare.

The clinics recorded a total of 45,020 patient encounters in 2018. Of those encounters, 19,934 were medical visits, 19,219 were for mental health services, 3,718 were for dental care and 2,149 were for substance abuse treatment.