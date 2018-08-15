Two wide-ranging complaints filed by employees of the Benton County Health Department have been dismissed by the state Bureau of Labor and Industries.
In letters dated Wednesday, the administrator of BOLI’s Civil Right Division informed Anna Portnoy and Mark Davis that their cases have been closed “because the Division did not find sufficient evidence to continue our investigation.”
The letters state the decision is final.
With the assistance of an attorney, Portnoy and Davis filed extensive complaints with the state agency in April claiming discrimination, professional misconduct, whistleblower retaliation and other problems within the Benton County Health Department, where they worked as licensed counselors in the Mental Health Division. Davis left the department on June 1 to take another job.
Health Department Administrator Mitch Anderson, who was named in both complaints, welcomed the news of their dismissal on Wednesday.
“I’m glad that they’re resolved,” he said.
“We’re following policies as they’ve been set,” he added. “The department as a whole continues to operate in an employee-friendly fashion.”
Joe Kerby, the county’s chief executive, also welcomed the news and endorsed the department’s performance under Anderson’s leadership.
“I anticipated that outcome based on the work the good folks do at the Health Department,” he said.
While the BOLI complaints have been resolved, there is still the possibility that Portnoy and Davis could file civil suits against the county. Both filed tort claim notices indicating their intent to sue unless the county made a number of changes in the Health Department.
Krista Le Roux, the Portland attorney representing Portnoy and Davis, said she had not yet had a chance to speak to the BOLI investigator or review the case files and was not prepared to comment on the merits of the agency’s decision.
However, she did leave the door open for future legal action.
“My clients can pursue their claims in court if they so choose,” Le Roux said. “Regardless of the ultimate outcome, it is our hope that BCHD reconsiders how it treats its employees.”
In fact, there are efforts underway in that regard. In the wake of the BOLI complaints, the Health Department brought in a consultant to interview employees, conduct a workflow analysis and make recommendations to improve operations, communications and management structure.
Anderson noted that the department has grown rapidly over the last few years and acknowledged that, in some cases, “supervisory structures lagged behind.” But he added that the department is working hard to address those issues.
“Mental health work is extremely stressful work, and there’s really no way around that,” said Anderson, who led the Mental Health Division for more than a decade before being promoted to department head in 2008.
“Trying to find ways to support employees has always been a challenge as long as I’ve been in the field. But we want to do that, and we’ll continue to try to find ways to make that happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.