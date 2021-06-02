County-by-county impact of political redistricting to be discussed

Information on the impact of reapportionment of political districts on each county in Oregon will be presented at virtual evening events of the House and Senate redistricting committees.

The hearings will include invited testimony from experts on state demographics. No decisions will be made during these hearings.

Invited testimony at each will be from:

• Ethan Sharygin, director, Portland State University Population Research Center

• Charles Rynerson, Oregon State Data Center coordinator, Portland State University Population Research Center

All hearings will begin at 5:30 p.m.

To view a live stream of the meeting, go to: https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Committees/SRED/Overview

Here are the hearing dates when specific counties will be discussed:

• June 2: Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, and Linn

• June 8: Crook, Deschutes, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Sherman, and Wasco

• June 9: Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler.

• June 15: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Marion, Multnomah, Tillamook, Polk, Yamhill, and Washington.

