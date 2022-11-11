Country Club Drive in Corvallis to close for two days

Southwest Country Club Drive in Corvallis is scheduled to be closed between Southwest Barley Hill Drive and 53rd Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14 and 15.

The detour route is Barley Hill to Otana Drive to the Windflower Drive corridor. Emergency vehicles must use the detour route during the closure.

This closure is for paving and is weather-dependent.

For information regarding the closure, contact Benton County Public Works Associate Engineer Gordon Kurtz at 541-766-6006 or gordon.p.kurtz@co.benton.or.us.