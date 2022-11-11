 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country Club Drive in Corvallis to close for two days

Benton County Public Works will close Southwest Country Club Drive in Corvallis Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14 and 15, for paving.

Southwest Country Club Drive in Corvallis is scheduled to be closed between Southwest Barley Hill Drive and 53rd Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14 and 15.

The detour route is Barley Hill to Otana Drive to the Windflower Drive corridor. Emergency vehicles must use the detour route during the closure.

This closure is for paving and is weather-dependent.

For information regarding the closure, contact Benton County Public Works Associate Engineer Gordon Kurtz at 541-766-6006 or gordon.p.kurtz@co.benton.or.us.

