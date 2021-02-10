Counties work to help seniors navigate vaccine confusion

After securing a vaccination slot for her husband, Bellis reached out to a good friend who was also having trouble receiving a confirmation text — because she was inputting a phone number to a landline.

“She was trying every few hours and getting frustrated,” Bellis said. “I called her and talked her through the steps, but she eventually had to have her daughter come over and help her because she was very frustrated with it. Even as simple as it was, she needed help from her daughter.”

The complications and difficulties of signing seniors up is not falling on deaf ears in either county. Officials are attempting to create a system that allows for equitable access.

According to Linn County Health Administrator Todd Noble, the county is working with partners such as local senior centers, Aging and Disability Resource Connection and Samaritan Health Services to help seniors get in line.

In addition, the county is working to establish a call center with Samaritan for seniors without internet access or who may need assistance. That help line is scheduled to go live on Feb. 12.

In Benton County, a hotline has already been established through the county’s emergency operations center (see information box with this story).