Counties work to help seniors navigate vaccine confusion

People over the age of 80 in Oregon are now eligible to get in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, but on Wednesday during a mass vaccination clinic held at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center, it was clear that getting a spot in line was a group effort.
It took Jennifer Stuart four hours and several tries to secure an appointment for her 84-year-old mother.
“It’s just so frustrating,” she said. “My daughter had to help her finally, but she said it was like trying to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets. But this isn’t a popular musical, it’s a life-saving vaccine.”
Seniors across the state are getting in an already crowded line. First responders, educators and health care workers have come before seniors, and after a judge recently ruled that incarcerated individuals must be given priority for the vaccine, the demand for limited doses has become even more overwhelming.
According to Linn County, there are about 150,000 people over the age of 80 in Oregon. Last week, 20,000 doses were given to the state to distribute.
“Something important to know is that counties are told by the state how many doses go to each group,” said Alyssa Rash, Benton County's public information officer. “So when we get our numbers for the week, it says this many for educators, this many for over 80, and we can’t reallocate.”
And that information doesn’t come in advance. An estimate of doses is given to counties on Friday, and those numbers are finalized on Monday. Only then can the county release a certain number of appointments — a frustrating scheduling issue for seniors and those helping them.
“When you log on it just says appointments for Feb. 10 are full,” said Stuart. “It doesn’t tell you when you can sign up.”
That’s because counties just don’t know.
“We don’t want to make appointments and then not have vaccines,” Rash said.
Both Linn and Benton counties have websites that allow individuals to secure appointments for the vaccine. But for many seniors, technology makes the process harder — not more accessible.
If seniors do have access to the internet, it can be difficult to navigate the website, and once they do, confirmation of an appointment is sent via text or email.
“My mother never checks her email and had trouble finding it,” Stuart said. “And her phone doesn’t receive texts, it’s a flip phone.”
Suzanne Bellis was able to secure an appointment for her husband, Rod, 82, but she says it’s because she’s familiar with navigating the internet.
“I email and am on the computer, but my husband isn’t,” she said. “He uses his cellphone to answer calls and make calls.”
After securing a vaccination slot for her husband, Bellis reached out to a good friend who was also having trouble receiving a confirmation text — because she was inputting a phone number to a landline.
“She was trying every few hours and getting frustrated,” Bellis said. “I called her and talked her through the steps, but she eventually had to have her daughter come over and help her because she was very frustrated with it. Even as simple as it was, she needed help from her daughter.”
The complications and difficulties of signing seniors up is not falling on deaf ears in either county. Officials are attempting to create a system that allows for equitable access.
According to Linn County Health Administrator Todd Noble, the county is working with partners such as local senior centers, Aging and Disability Resource Connection and Samaritan Health Services to help seniors get in line.
In addition, the county is working to establish a call center with Samaritan for seniors without internet access or who may need assistance. That help line is scheduled to go live on Feb. 12.
In Benton County, a hotline has already been established through the county’s emergency operations center (see information box with this story).
“You can call with any COVID-19 question or about vaccination and talk to a live person,” Rash said. The hotline will assist seniors with getting their information in the system, walking them through the process, but Rash said it could take one to three weeks between being entered in the system and getting an appointment.
Both counties are working on additional aid for transportation as well. In Benton County, residents can call Dial-a-Bus for transportation to a vaccination site, and in Linn County, a mobile vaccination van will support those in long-term care facilities and seniors who cannot reach mass vaccination clinics.
For some seniors, the help can’t come soon enough and questions still linger for family members.
“My daughter had to use her number and email to sign my mother up,” said Stuart. “She was worried that, because she’s a health care worker and her information is in the system already, it wouldn’t go through.”
For Stuart, the appointment did go through, but Rash said additional issues will pop up as the state gets its feet under it on mass vaccination.
“I imagine it will be an ongoing conversation throughout Oregon,” she said.
Although it required a group effort, both Stuart and Bellis were able to get the first dose of the vaccine for their loved ones. And for seniors, the vaccine means a sense of safety.
“We have been staying at home,” Bellis said. “My husband has heart disease, and we didn’t want him to get it.” There was no family gathering at Thanksgiving or Christmas, she said, to avoid the possibility of contracting COVID-19.
For Stuart, the vaccine won’t mean her mother will return to visiting friends and family just yet.
“The CDC is saying not to do that yet, so she wasn’t thinking to get the vaccine to go back out,” Stuart said. “She was thinking she can get vaccinated and not die.”