A report on the effects so far of Albany's Enhanced Law Enforcement Area will wait a few more months, the Albany City Council learned Wednesday.
Resident Sharon Gisler asked about the report during public testimony at Wednesday's meeting, reminding councilors they'd asked for an update at about the six-month mark after passing the change to the municipal code on a 5-1 vote in March.
Sean Kidd, the city's attorney, said that update is in the works. He said he expects a report to the council by the end of the calendar year that will contain data about who's been cited under the code changes and whether the area is having its intended effect.
However, he said, right now it's too soon to say, and the city also may be making changes to the way the area works.
The Albany Police Department came to the council to request the Enhanced Law Enforcement Area this past spring, noting that 19 percent of the crimes in Albany happen in the downtown core — about 5 percent of the city's overall area.
Here's how it works: If someone is convicted of any three offenses within the area in a six-month period — misdemeanors, felonies, or city code violations such as public use or consumption of alcohol or drugs, or any combination of those — a judge could find that person guilty of "persistent violation."
If that happens, the judge could choose to exclude the person from the Enhanced Law Enforcement Area for three months up to a year. The order can be amended if the person needs to travel within the zone for work, school or public services such as St. Mary's Soup Kitchen.
The decision drew strong reactions. Some people who live in the zone testified they're tired of trespassers, litter and thefts, while others insisted the change does nothing to address the root causes of problems while adding challenges to people trying to access social services.
Earlier this month, the city amended the code change to remove illegal camping from the list of offenses in the zone that count toward the three-strikes rule. That decision came in response to a 9th U.S. Circuit Court ruling in an Idaho case that people can't be prosecuted for sleeping on the streets if they have nowhere else to go.
That change, plus potential other modifications that Kidd said he would not describe yet, means the city isn't ready to give an official review.
Kidd said Wednesday a "handful" of people have run afoul of the three-strikes code so far.
"We're still potentially looking at tweaking it," he said.