Council votes to clear dangerous property

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Albany City Council voted on Wednesday to declare a property on Sherman Street a hazard to public health and safety, clearing the way for law enforcement to clear the property.

In January, City Manager Peter Troedsson declared the house at 610 Sherman Street a danger to the public, citing a lack of electricity, plumbing and water. The house, according to City Attorney Sean Kidd, also tested above acceptable state levels for methamphetamine. Municipal code allowed the city to tear the house down once it was declared a danger.

But the trouble didn’t stop.

Neighbors signed onto the virtual city council meeting on Wednesday to recount ongoing challenges with people experiencing homelessness utilizing the property. They told the council that tarps have been erected, human waste is being dumped in the area and bicycles have been piling up while shouting matches keep them up at night.

According to Police Chief Marcia Harnden, since the house was demolished in January, the department has responded to the property more than 50 times for code compliance issues, drugs and disturbances. Citations have been issued and warrant arrests, she said, had been made but without action from the council, law enforcement could not enter the property to clear it.