Council votes to clear dangerous property

The Albany City Council voted on Wednesday to declare a property on Sherman Street a hazard to public health and safety, clearing the way for law enforcement to clear the property.
In January, City Manager Peter Troedsson declared the house at 610 Sherman Street a danger to the public, citing a lack of electricity, plumbing and water. The house, according to City Attorney Sean Kidd, also tested above acceptable state levels for methamphetamine. Municipal code allowed the city to tear the house down once it was declared a danger.
But the trouble didn’t stop.
Neighbors signed onto the virtual city council meeting on Wednesday to recount ongoing challenges with people experiencing homelessness utilizing the property. They told the council that tarps have been erected, human waste is being dumped in the area and bicycles have been piling up while shouting matches keep them up at night.
According to Police Chief Marcia Harnden, since the house was demolished in January, the department has responded to the property more than 50 times for code compliance issues, drugs and disturbances. Citations have been issued and warrant arrests, she said, had been made but without action from the council, law enforcement could not enter the property to clear it.
Local pickle ball president John Morrey said that the group, which practices and plays at Hackleman Park across the street from the property, has had issues as well. He said people are sleeping in the grass close by and that grandparents no longer bring their grandchildren to play in the area.
“My wife and other women won’t play there now aside from game times because of the threat of the people across the street,” he said.
Dave Furry owns the property at the location and when contacted on Thursday said he was unaware of the council’s actions and opened his property to homeless because they had no where else to go. He cited liens the city has on the property and said he’d like them forgiven so he could sell it. He said he has been living there and recently set up a port-a-potty on the property.
The board voted unanimously to declare the property harmful to the public’s safety and health so that staff could clear the occupants and clean up the property.
Kidd said there is ongoing litigation in circuit court concerning the property as well.
