Council to take up 2nd Amendment sanctuary city resolution

The Albany City Council will get back to regularly scheduled business on Wednesday, meeting remotely, to discuss easements, awarding contracts and possibly adopting a resolution that would create a sanctuary city for gun owners.
The proposed resolution reaffirms rights granted in the U.S. Constitution and cites the federal document as well and comes at the request of Councilor Mike Sykes.
In February, Sykes asked that the city look into creating a sanctuary city designation for gun owners in the same vein that cities around the country have declared themselves sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants.
Citing measures pending in the Oregon Legislature that would hold gun owners responsible when their firearms fall into the wrong hands and give local schools and governments the right to bar individuals with concealed carry permits from entering their buildings, Sykes said Albany should create its own ordinance.
The proposed ordinance, available on the city's website, notes that Albany "remains committed to the removal of firearms from those who have legally forfeited their rights due to conviction of certain felonies, and criminal behavior involving firearms and those adjudicated mentally ill and a danger to themselves and others."
In 2018, Oregon passed a law closing the "boyfriend loophole" making it illegal for anyone convicted of domestic abuse from owning a firearm whether or not they were married to their victim or simply cohabitating.
At the time of Sykes request, City Attorney Sean Kidd said any statute or resolution Albany passed or adopted would not trump federal law. If federal law were to change and additional restrictions on gun ownership were approved at the state and federal level, Albany would have to abide by those new laws despite a city-level resolution being in place.
The City Council will meet remotely at 7:15 on Wednesday. Instructions on how to join the meeting can be found on the city's website under the "meeting materials" link. Those wishing to give comment during the "business from the public" portion of the meeting must send their comments to CityClerk@cityofalbany.net. Comments will be read during the meeting.
