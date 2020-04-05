Council to take up 2nd Amendment sanctuary city resolution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Albany City Council will get back to regularly scheduled business on Wednesday, meeting remotely, to discuss easements, awarding contracts and possibly adopting a resolution that would create a sanctuary city for gun owners.

The proposed resolution reaffirms rights granted in the U.S. Constitution and cites the federal document as well and comes at the request of Councilor Mike Sykes.

In February, Sykes asked that the city look into creating a sanctuary city designation for gun owners in the same vein that cities around the country have declared themselves sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants.

Citing measures pending in the Oregon Legislature that would hold gun owners responsible when their firearms fall into the wrong hands and give local schools and governments the right to bar individuals with concealed carry permits from entering their buildings, Sykes said Albany should create its own ordinance.

The proposed ordinance, available on the city's website, notes that Albany "remains committed to the removal of firearms from those who have legally forfeited their rights due to conviction of certain felonies, and criminal behavior involving firearms and those adjudicated mentally ill and a danger to themselves and others."