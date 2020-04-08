Council tables Second Amendment resolution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Albany City Council postponed a vote Wednesday on a proposed resolution supporting the Second Amendment.

Pitched by Councilor Mike Sykes as a "sanctuary city" for gunowners in the same line as sanctuary state designations for undocumented immigrants, the resolution was first raised in mid-February prior to the COVID-19 stay at home order.

On Wednesday, city staff read more than 30 letters from the public for 45 minutes during the remote meeting that followed social distancing standards.

The majority of the letters were opposed to the resolution in its entirety or objected to the timing of the Council's vote on the issue given the current pandemic.

Several members of the Council stated that they felt there was disinformation being circulated about the resolution and that it was reflected in public comment.

The resolution — which does not include the word "sanctuary" — notes that the "Council opposes any state or federal law that abridges or is contrary to the provisions of the constitutions of the of the United States of America and Oregon as interpreted by the United States Supreme Court and Oregon Supreme Court, and opposes any state or federal law that unconstitutionally restricts these rights."