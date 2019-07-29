The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd., with the key agenda item deliberations on a controversial Oregon State University development application that could lead to 290 bedrooms of student housing.
The council held a four-and-a-half-hour public hearing on the issue July 1, but requests to hold the record open meant no decision was made that night. A standing-room-only crowd was on hand at the downtown fire station, with 36 individuals eventually testifying on the OSU proposal. A total of 29 opposed the plan, with five favoring it and two providing neutral testimony.
The university, which is divided for planning purposes into nine sectors, has applied to move 95,000 square feet of development space from Sector B in the center of campus to Sector D at the east end of campus at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Ninth Street. OSU also wants to shift 10,000 square feet of open space (approximately the size of a single-family residential lot) from Sector D to the adjoining Sector C in the campus core.
City approval is required for such changes. If OSU receives the OK, the university will move forward with a 290-tenant upper division-graduate student housing project and a parking lot on the property. The land is part of a wide swath of open space that extends from 15th Street to Ninth Street.
OSU says that more on-campus housing is needed for upper division and graduate students, and that the location is ideal because of its proximity to transportation and downtown services. Opponents say that the open space in that sector should be preserved and that the university has other options for the dorm.
Ward 7 Councilor Bill Glassmire will miss the meeting because of health issues. With a maximum of eight councilors on hand a 4-4 split would lead to Mayor Biff Traber being called upon to break the tie.
Earlier, the Corvallis Planning Commission approved the plan on a pair of 4-3 votes on June 5. One vote recommended that the City Council approve a land development code text amendment that allows the project to go forward. The second commission vote OK’d the required campus master-plan adjustment.
Commissioners held a 150-minute public hearing on the matter at their May 15 meeting, but a request by the university to hold the record open an additional seven days meant that commissioners did not deliberate until June 5.
Councilors also will review the new public safety fee that has been added to the city services bill. The fee
The city services bill pays for water, stormwater, wastewater, transit service, urban forestry and street maintenance. Residential, commercial and retail customers all pay the bill, as well as nonprofits such as churches, Samaritan Health Services, the Corvallis School District and Oregon State University. The bill does not include utilities such as gas or electricity.
The key difference in the new bill is that the new version itemizes how much a customer is paying for each of the services. The previous model did not.
Complicating the issue is that July 1 the bills went up with the addition of a new public safety fee. The fee was approved unanimously by the Corvallis City Council in November. The council was not required to refer the matter to voters.
Rollens said that about 30 to 40 callers have had questions on the new fee.
The new fee will add $17.31 to the average monthly residential bill, $121.17 for a grocery store, about $3,500 for Samaritan Health Services and more than $35,000 per month for Oregon State University. Nonprofits such as Samaritan, OSU and the Corvallis School District are not charged the property taxes that pay for most city services.
The fee will pay for 19 additional hires for the Corvallis Police Department and six more in the Corvallis Fire Department. The Police Department hires are aimed to making the department more proactive and able to engage in more community policing. The hires also will allow the department to eliminate 12-hour shifts for officers.
The fire staffers will allow the department to have both ambulance and fire crews at station two on Southwest 35th Street and at station three on Northwest Circle Boulevard.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The citizen members of the Benton County Budget Committee will meet at 3 p.m. in the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis, to set salary levels for the county commissioners.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison room. Board members will be introduced to new Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy and work on CIDAB's annual report to the City Council.
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Albany Public Safety Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Albany Police Station, 2600 Pacific Blvd. SW.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station. No public hearings are scheduled. Commissioners will discuss housing-related bills passed by the Oregon Legislature.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Library Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room to discuss red light cameras at intersections and the water master plan.
• The Philomath Park Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St.