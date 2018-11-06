A preservation historian who argued against demolition of three homes in Albany's Monteith District has filed a request to overturn the Albany City Council's decision to allow their early removal.
Bernadette Niederer of Albany filed her intent to appeal with the state Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) on Oct. 31. She is contesting a 4-2 vote Oct. 10 by the Albany City Council regarding the fate of three homes at 331 Calapooia St. SW, 533 Fourth Ave. SW and 525 Fourth Ave. SW.
Mark and Tina Siegner had asked the Landmarks Advisory Commission in September for permission to tear the buildings down. The commission voted to delay the demolition for a year.
The City Council's vote last month reduced that timeline to 90 days to give the Siegners time to sell the buildings to anyone who might agree to move them.
Niederer is a consultant with Historic Preservation Northwest and has a Master of Science in historic preservation. She spoke in favor of preserving the homes at the October meeting.
In a phone interview Monday, Niederer said one person had to be singled out to file the paperwork with LUBA, but that she represents a core of more than a dozen people who want to save the structures. She is directing others interested in the cause to a Facebook page, Friends of Historic Albany, at www.facebook.com/Albany.FOHA.
One supporter, Dave Pinyerd, also testified at the council meeting. "We definitely do not want to deny anyone their right to make money off these projects," he said. "We think there’s profit to be made in keeping these three houses and making them habitable again."
Niederer said ultimately, she would like to see the houses saved. But perhaps even more important, she said, she believes the council did not properly follow city code and should be made to do so. Plenty of people who live in Albany's historic district adhere to its rules, she said, and allowing rules to be circumvented puts the district as a whole at risk.
"They’re not doing a good faith effort to follow the rules as they've been set up," she said. "That's my greater purpose. I want to save the houses, but really my bigger goal is to save the historic district, and makes sure that that’s in everyone’s mind."
At this point, the city of Albany has until Nov. 21 to submit a record of its decision and all supporting materials, and Niederer then has 14 days to object to the record. If she doesn't, she has another 21 days to submit a summary of her arguments, and the city has an additional 21 days after that to respond.
LUBA will have a hearing in Salem at the end of that timeline and will make a decision, usually within a few weeks, said Kelly Burgess, paralegal for LUBA.
It's not clear what happens if LUBA overturns the council's ruling. The Albany City Council plans to discuss the matter in closed session Wednesday.
The three homes, which share a tax lot, are thought to date to the late 1800s and one to possibly as early as 1858. They had been leased by Signs of Victory Ministries for transitional housing until November 2017, when city officials evicted tenants, declaring the homes uninhabitable.
Signs of Victory assumed full ownership of the buildings shortly afterward and sold them last December to the Siegners for $85,000.
Mark Siegner, a builder, said he originally hoped to restore the homes. After closer inspection and hauling of multiple trash containers full of refuse and human waste, he determined he couldn't make enough on sales or rentals to justify the cost of bringing them back to life.
But people who objected to the idea of tearing down the buildings, including Niederer and Pinyard, said they felt the Siegners were unrealistic in their estimates for renovation and didn't take into account other ways of paying for the work, such as grants and tax credits.