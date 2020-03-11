Council risks grants, standing over ADUs

The Albany City Council took no action Wednesday on a threat from a Portland-based organization to take legal action against the city for being out of compliance with the state's laws regarding accessory dwelling units.
In February, 1,000 Friends of Oregon submitted a letter to the city detailing its intent to petition the Land Conservation and Development Commission to issue an enforcement order that would require the city to align its code with state law.
The city has been out of compliance with state law since 2017 when the Oregon Legislature passed a law that required cities to allow ADUs in areas zoned for single-family use.
Albany's Council debated the issue of mandatory owner-occupancy for the units as well as establishing off-street parking rules but with the passage of House Bill 2001, those points were moot. The state legislation barred cities from implementing such rules in regards to ADUs. That left just one issue before the City Council: how big could an ADU be?
The Council has gone from 750 square feet to 900 square feet or 50% of the size of the main dwelling. Mayor Sharon Konopa has vetoed a majority vote on the issue twice, arguing that 900 square feet is too large.
On Wednesday, city attorney Sean Kidd said that the city had three options: adopt an ordinance that would bring the city into compliance with state law, enter into mediation with 1,000 Friends of Oregon or go to court.
"Is this defensible?" Kidd said of the case. "Yes. Is it guaranteed we will win? No. The risk here is that the state can withhold funding if they find you to be out of compliance."
According to city staff, Albany would risk losing the grant is received to study development east of Interstate 5 and would no longer be eligible for grants that would help bring it into compliance with HB 2001, which affects zoning and also has ADU mandates..
"There's also language about having to pay back past state shared revenues," said Public Works Engineering and Community Development Director Jeff Blaine said. "It's unknown to what degree." That money, he said, would have to come from the city's general fund which is already expected to come up short during the next budget cycle.
Councilor Mike Sykes said that if Konopa was willing to allow the city to risk grants, he would move that the board opt not to go into mediation at all and rather, do nothing.
"Let's just roll the dice and see what happens," he said. "We'll gamble with it. We'll gamble with the taxpayers' funds, that's what we'll do."
Konopa argued that 1,000 Friends of Oregon had not approached Eugene, Corvallis or Millersburg which also had not immediately adopted the state's new ADU standards. She added that the city could enter mediation with the group rather than risk a lawsuit.
Blaine said his personal belief was that the risk of not engaging in mediation was substantial. "If we’re to not try and resolve this when I think we can easily and force it to go to a trial, I think you risk doing non-financial damage for the city that we have to try and overcome. It’s a worry that I have," he said.
The Council debated over altering its stance on the size of ADUs with Konopa suggested 825 square feet and Sykes offering 850. The two continued to move further apart after Konopa refused to move to 75% of the main home's square feet and Sykes refused anything less than 850 square feet.
Councilor Bill Coburn suggested a work session to for the council to come to an agreement on the size of the units.
"We're not going to get anywhere at the work session," Sykes said.
The Council voted to take no action with Coburn voting against the motion.