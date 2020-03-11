Council risks grants, standing over ADUs

"Is this defensible?" Kidd said of the case. "Yes. Is it guaranteed we will win? No. The risk here is that the state can withhold funding if they find you to be out of compliance."

According to city staff, Albany would risk losing the grant is received to study development east of Interstate 5 and would no longer be eligible for grants that would help bring it into compliance with HB 2001, which affects zoning and also has ADU mandates..

"There's also language about having to pay back past state shared revenues," said Public Works Engineering and Community Development Director Jeff Blaine said. "It's unknown to what degree." That money, he said, would have to come from the city's general fund which is already expected to come up short during the next budget cycle.

Councilor Mike Sykes said that if Konopa was willing to allow the city to risk grants, he would move that the board opt not to go into mediation at all and rather, do nothing.

"Let's just roll the dice and see what happens," he said. "We'll gamble with it. We'll gamble with the taxpayers' funds, that's what we'll do."