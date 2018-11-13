The Albany City Council will have to re-vote on changes to accessory dwelling units, and may face a reconfigured council — and potentially a different outcome — when it does.
Councilors voted 4-2 last Wednesday to modify city code regulations on ADUs, which are smaller, detached houses on the property of a primary dwelling. Mayor Sharon Konopa promptly vetoed the vote, the second time she has done so on this issue.
However, neither vote nor veto are valid because the proposed ordinance didn't go through a first and second reading beforehand.
Mayor Sharon Konopa said she realized the oversight shortly after the vote. The glitch means the ordinance needs to come back at the council's next meeting, Dec. 5, for a first reading. If that reading is not accepted unanimously, it must come back at the next meeting, likely in January, for a second reading before a vote can take place.
If the vote goes as it did last week and as it did back in July when the code development proposal first came before the council, Konopa said she'll likely veto it again.
However, if councilors do hold off on the vote until January, the issue will come before a newly-configured council. Alex Johnson II, who was elected Nov. 6, will be sworn in by then to succeed Ray Kopczynski.
Kopczynski was a yes vote both times the council has attempted to change the code on ADUs. Johnson told the Democrat-Herald last week he needs more information on the issue before making a decision, but currently, he is leaning toward supporting the mayor's veto.
At issue is an attempt to ease restrictions on accessory dwelling units by allowing them to increase in size and possibly have one on-street parking space.
The amendments also propose removing a restriction that the owner must live in either the primary residence or the ADU, meaning both could be rented. Konopa said that's her specific issue at the moment, because she doesn't like the idea that an outside developer could buy existing single-family homes, add ADUs and sell them as a package in neighborhoods that weren't built for the extra strain on services.
"We didn't think about that," she said following last week's meeting.
Albany needs to update its development code because the current code allows ADUs only in certain neighborhoods and allows outbuildings to be converted into ADUs only if they're a certain age. State law has changed to allow the dwellings anywhere within areas zoned for single-family residences.
In July, Konopa vetoed a first attempt at a code update because it boosted the current ADU size restriction — no larger than half the size of the primary dwelling, or up to 750 square feet, whichever is smaller — to 900 square feet.
Konopa said she's still unhappy with the size expansion, which also was part of last week's vote, but she's particularly interested in more discussion on the owner-occupied rule.
Councilors Bessie Johnson, Rich Kellum, Ray Kopczynski and Mike Sykes voted for the code amendments both times, and Dick Olsen and Bill Coburn voted against them.