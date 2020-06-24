Council overrides Landmarks board, approves historic district development

A dual housing and retail development has taken its first step towards construction in downtown Albany after the City Council reversed a decision by the Albany Landmarks Commission.
The two building project, headed by Mark and Tina Siegner, was proposed to replace three historic houses at the corner of Calapooia Street and Fourth Avenue. The property was the subject of intense back-and-forth between the city, the commission and the Siegners, with the state Land Use Board of Appeals stepping in as referee last year.
It will reportedly include eight two-bedroom apartments on the second story as well as retail and meeting space on the first level of the two buildings.
On May 8, the Landmarks Commission discussed the project for over two hours, remotely hearing testimony for and against the project. Additional public comment was taken on May 19 by the commission that stretched for just under two hours and was divided nearly evenly. At the end of that meeting, the commission opted to deny the application based on its size.
During Wednesday's City Council meeting, the board heard testimony from both the developers and staff as well as public comment over the course of just over three hours. Those in opposition of the project cited its size and perceived changes to the historic district.
"Unless we build something to keep them here, they're going to leave," Councilor Alex Johnson II said of young adults in Albany and Councilor Dick Olsen's original motion to deny the project. "I understand you like history, I like history, too. Staying stagnant is the problem. Saying no to everything that comes down the pike, I don't understand that."
In addressing the City Council, Mark Siegner called the process frustrating. "It's been a long and expensive affair so far," he said. "We come to you with a great amount of frustration. The process to get here has seemed biased and subjective."
Bill Ryals, who serves on the Landmarks Commission and as the Siegner's architect said the decision by the Landmarks Commission was subjective and went against the mission statement the commission was founded on.
City staff recommended adjustments to the application as an option for adoption by Councilor Bill Coburn's motion moved to approve the project as it was originally presented.
The decision by the City Council can be appealed to the Land Use Board of Appeals.
