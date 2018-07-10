Albany may have an interested buyer for the property that houses the historic Cumberland Presbyterian Church, but it's not clear yet how, or whether, a purchase would save the building.
Ed Hodney, director of Albany Parks & Recreation, reported Monday to the Albany City Council that he'd spoken with Yohn Baldwin of Baldwin General Contracting of Albany about a potential deal.
Councilors directed him to speak with Baldwin again and see what he might be willing to do about the building that doesn't involve spending any city money.
In a letter to Hodney, Baldwin said he has a passion for historic building restoration. He also owns property adjacent to the church site at the corner of Santiam Road and Main Street, and thus has a vested interest in the future of the parcel.
Baldwin didn't make a formal offer to the city, but said he thinks it's feasible, from a construction standpoint, to move the 126-year-old church to city-owned property by the skatepark, as has been suggested.
He said his business "stands ready to contribute in-kind services in trade for or purchase the land and be of assistance in any effort to save and preserve the Cumberland Church" building.
The city purchased the building in 2000 for $150,000 as part of a road construction project planned at the time. The project changed and the building, long vacant, has continued to deteriorate.
A community group calling itself the Willamette River East Neighborhood, known for short as WREN, has an online petition to save the church and has told the council the group is committed to taking on a fundraising program to renovate the structure if the city would commit to moving it.
The idea would be to turn the building into a community center, an idea supported by Mayor Sharon Konopa, who has said she feels the city needs more public meeting spaces.
Councilor Bessie Johnson said she would like the city to sell the property to Baldwin "lock, stock and barrel" and leave it up to him as to what to do with the building.
"The city doesn't have to provide everything, and at this point in time, I don't think we should do anything," she said.
Councilor Dick Olsen disagreed, saying he thinks the situation is a good example of a need for urban renewal, which the Central Albany Revitalization Area was created to address. He said he'd advocate bringing the idea to CARA to see if it would agree to put funds toward moving and possibly renovating the building.
"My feeling is that this is the type of program that the urban renewal program was set up to do," he said. "I think this solves problems, and we've got the capability of doing it."
Councilors came to no decision Monday on the building's fate other than to direct Hodney to talk more with Baldwin about what he wants and might be willing to do.
WREN members said afterwards they respect both Hodney and the council and are looking for ways to move forward on the project. They invited anyone interested in joining it to contact them via email, at mjvb47@gmail.com.
"Building a community center is more than just a building. It's about building a community that is more cohesive," WREN member Emma Eaton said. "And that's why we need the community to build something together."
I sincerely hope the citizens of Albany are paying attention here.
The City bought the church because of a future road project. Paid dearly for the little piece of land and the rotting old church. Paid every year to do some kind of upkeep, not sure what that even means. And now our Mayor is bent on giving away the land for the cost of moving the old rotten church to city property where the city can then spend thousands maybe even a million to restore it into a community center. Then what? More city employees to run it?
For a city in financial trouble, no road funds, no equipment replacement funds and dwindling reserves is this what they should do with the thing?
Time to let the fire department train on it, burn it to the ground and sell off the property. In fact, while they are at it let’s take a hard look at the property the city owns. Like parks. We have so many parks that are not kept up due to lack of labor and funds and there is one that is not even a park that cost millions and is now an empty field just sitting there.
Maybe it is time our leaders got serious about Albany’s future and stopped spending us out of town.
I think you’ve got it completely wrong, localguy. This is an opportunity for the city, with just enough seed money to move the building, to receive a project built with in-kind contributions from local businesses and volunteer hours from local residents.
The result would be a community center in the East neighborhood that everyone could use, as well as a beautiful example of historic preservation.
Your dim view of Albany’s future and how people use its parks is not shared by everyone.
Read "He said his business "stands ready to contribute in-kind services in trade for or purchase the land"
That means trade the moving of the building for the land. Nothing for the reconstruction, and that will cost big dollars. Not to mention it will take city employees to run the thing and then there is upkeep and repairs on going.
No thanks.
I like this guy!
It should be torn down. Enough of this money pit madness. Its rotten and not worth saving. Sell the land and cut your losses.
