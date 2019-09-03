How do you provide more affordable housing? What tools should the city of Corvallis be using to make that happen?
The possibility of using waivers of systems development charges (SDCs) to help was discussed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting at the downtown fire station. These charges are the funds paid by developers for infrastructure such as parks, streets and sidewalks.
The council met away from its usual Monday night time slot because of the Labor Day holiday.
City Attorney Jim Brewer provided councilors with a memo of options on the subject (see the full text at the website), and three residents addressed the issue during the community comments section.
“We’ve waited a long time to see action on this,” said Penny York, a former councilor for Ward 1 and current member of the Planning Commission.
“It’s very gratifying that the council is considering low-income housing issues,” said Sara Ingle, who participates on two city work groups on housing. “I’m really excited that we are going to be doing something about it in Corvallis.”
What Corvallis will do remains to be seen, with the SDCs waiver issue scheduled to be reviewed in more depth at the Sept. 16 session.
A key question to be resolved is how to pay for any process that reduces the city’s usual intake of SDC funds.
Karyle Butcher, the third public speaker, who chairs the League of Women Voters of Corvallis housing committee, noted that the city might be able to leverage other funds because it would be viewed as a community that is stepping up in this area.
Residents and councilors seemed to agree that it would be counterproductive to use funds from the city’s construction excise tax to make up the difference. The council voted to implement the excise tax in November 2016. The tool, OK’d earlier that year by the state, charges 1 percent of the improvement value on residential construction and 1.5 percent on commercial and industrial.
The money raised, about $600,000 per year, is used to augment current city efforts to increase the stock of affordable housing. Corvallis also has used the funds to hire an affordable housing planner, Daniel Mckenna-Foster.
Brewer’s memo listed six possible options for councilors to consider but councilors did not do any winnowing at Tuesday's session.
In other action at the meeting:
• Public Works employee Bob Esch was honored as wastewater plant operator of the year by the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association. Craig Prosser and Matt Noesen of the association were on hand Tuesday to present a plaque to Esch. The 18-year-city employee was praised for attention to safety standards, work on helping the department reach energy management goals and his work on a committee at Linn-Benton Community College that advises the college on its water, environment and technology program.
• Councilors unanimously approved, with no discussion, an ordinance that aligns the city’s transient lodging tax with state law.
Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle, the council president, presided at the meeting because Mayor Biff Traber is on vacation.
At 85 minutes, the session was the shortest in recent memory.