Council hears argument against outdoor cats

If one Albany woman gets her way, there'll soon be no such thing as an alley cat within city limits.

Sheri Wheeler addressed the Albany City Council during the public comment section of its regularly scheduled Wednesday meeting with one thing on her mind: cats and how to keep them off Albany streets.

"Just because something has always been status quo doesn't mean it can stay that way," she said. "And what I'm proposing today would be a huge, huge change."

Wheeler asked the council to consider making it illegal for domesticated cats to roam freely outdoors and that all feral cats automatically become property of the city to be adopted out or "disposed of."

The request, she said, was not fueled by a hatred of the animals. She has a cat herself, Simon, who she described as the love of her life. But Simon, a formerly feral cat she rescued, doesn't go outside. He's strictly an indoor animal and when he does venture outside during camping trips, he has a harness and leash.

"We moved here a year ago from Scio," Wheeler said. "We were really shocked by the amount of cats coming into our yard, trying to fight with our cat through the window."