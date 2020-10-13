Council elections will decide three new positions

Albany's City Council will see at least three new members when the board reconvenes in the new year. Three current members — Mike Sykes, Bill Coburn and Rich Kellum — opted not to run for re-election. Alex Johnson II, a current board member, is running for mayor. If he wins, his seat will also see a new face, appointed by the new board.
Candidates answered several broad questions from the newspaper about the city, its challenges and their reasons for running. Candidates will answer additional questions from the community during a League of Women Voters Zoom event this Thursday, open to the public for viewing on the League's YouTube page. Jessica Brenneman, a candidate for Ward 3, did not respond to interview requests.
On why they're running:
Matilda Novak (Ward 1) said it boiled down to one thing. "I care about the town," she said, noting she had grown up in Albany, where her family opened Novak's Hungarian Restaurant. "I want to make Albany a safe place to be and where everyone has their voice heard and they know they belong and are welcome."
Sean Knowles (Ward 1) said, "I'm just a nice guy and have had good opportunities getting to know the community in the 20-some odd years of living here and being a part-owner of a small business." Knowles currently owns, in part, the Albany Box Co.
Keith Kolkow (Ward 1): "I have demonstrated a commitment to our community through my actions, not just my words," he said, citing his governmental experience on some of the city's advisory boards. "There will be three new members and we will need that knowledge to guide us through. It will take me less time to catch up because I'm already familiar with procedures and the city's staff. I also have experience in management of bigger budgets."
Marilyn Smith (Ward 3): The former Albany city spokesperson said she had considered running in her retirement and was persuaded by residents to throw her hat into the ring.
"I believe I have a realistic view of what can and cannot be done by local government," she said. "I want to change the tone of discourse. I want people to be able to speak to each other in a different way than the last several years." Smith also said she was encouraged to see younger people running for office and hoped to be a bridge between younger and older councilors.
"Older members don't know everything and younger members don't know everything, but a combination of the two can take Albany a little further into the future."
Amanda Dant (Ward 2) said she is hoping to bring more diversity to the board. As a single mother, she said she would represent residents who still had children in the local school system.
"There's a whole group of people who don't have a voice or representation currently. The youngest person on the council is about 55 years old," she said. "I want to bring a new perspective."
Ray Kopcynski (Ward 2) said he left the council in 2018 because of self-imposed term limits. "I want to do this (run for council) because I'm trying to cast my one vote for what I believe is the best interest of the entire community," he said. "I'd like to believe I could help drive the council's general direction back to the center. I think I have the ability to do that."
On the biggest challenges Albany's council will face:
Smith said the effective delivery of public services is in danger due to the current issues surrounding the budget. "That's the first problem that needs to be tackled," she said. "It's not always possible to do more with less, but that issue needs to be addressed head-on."
Smith also said she would like to continue moving towards the sunsetting of the local urban renewal district, CARA.
Dant said she thinks the main issues facing the council are working with the school district, the budget, accessibility of city meetings and housing.
"We need to work together to make sure that educational opportunity is more inclusive and equal given the current situation we're in," she said, noting the challenges of distance learning and the need for equitable access to high-speed internet.
She said police positions were on the chopping block during the last budget cycle and she is hoping to avoid that going forward. "We need to see where we can shift things around and bring more money into the city without having to cut programs."
Speaking on the state of housing, she said that young families are being priced out of the city even when both parents are working full-time.
"Families just starting out, you need to make three times the amount of the rent to even qualify for an apartment, to even apply," she said. "Automatically people get very defensive about home prices or rent and say, 'Don’t you work?' Absolutely, but the home costs or rent costs are so high that even when working a full-time job, it’s beyond your reach."
She also noted that for working parents, it's difficult to make it to the 4 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. City Council meetings and would like to make those meetings more accessible.
Novak said she was concerned about public safety. "I think we (the council) have some sway, and I'm really concerned about that. I would say in regards to crime, taking care of our roadways and with regard to people living on the street."
As a small business owner, Novak said, she'd like to see the council find ways to help the business community recover from the impacts of COVID-19.
Asked about her social media comments questioning the threat posed by COVID-19 and the need to wear masks, as well as her alleged association with QAnon, Novak responded: "I'll say this, I've come to learn that as a candidate for public office there is a standard for social media activity. In hindsight, some of my activity was inappropriate given that standard."
"I see the wisdom in what our city manager is saying (about the budget), especially as a business person and the events of this year. I understand about cutting and tightening your belt. What that's going to look like on the next budget cycle, I can't say."
Knowles said the budget is the biggest issue facing the council. "I think taking a look at the ways to keep the services we have and not have the community suffer is a start," he said. "If there are ways to save a little here and there and maintain everything we have, then great."
Kolkow said it was important that City Council work with the Budget Commission as well as the city's other commissions. "If I'm elected, I want to make sure I'm sitting down with people and I'm representing people who elect me to make sure budget cuts are not affecting things we want to keep in our community."
He also said he wanted to make sure big cuts to the Parks and Recreation Department weren't made. "I think we need to be making those decisions through an equity lens instead of chasing low-hanging fruit. I want to make sure we're maintaining our high-quality staff we have and protecting those jobs because no matter what happens, we're going to need those people to help run our city."
Kopcynski said one of his goals was to sunset CARA, with the waterfront project acting as the district's capstone project. He also said he thought the city's Human Relations Commission was a priority.
"From my perspective, I think it has strayed from its way and would like to get it back on topic," he said.
"I believe City Council has started to micromanage," he added. "We are supposed to set policy, and it is up to the city manager and staff to implement that policy."
He also noted that the budget would be a pressing issue. "Libraries and pools make a community," he said. "Not just the police, fire and public works — those are priorities, no question. But you can't just take the low-hanging fruit."
On how to use their position aside from the one vote they get as a councilor:
Knowles said, "My strongest point is the willingness to actually jump in," he said. "If we have cost overruns, I'll put on a hard hat and see what they do for a day or two. I'll take a hands-on approach. Physically doing the work is no replacement for a budget issue, but first hand, seeing something is a better way, for me, than waiting for the next meeting."
Kopcynski said, "There's going to be some heavy lifting here (for the council). Our job is to set policy, not to micromanage the staff."
Smith said there was work to be done outside of the voting chamber. "There's coalition-building and collaborating with other people to be done," she said. "Trying to understand people who don't see things the way you do. I'm not someone who sings my own praise, but I've learned over time how to cooperate with people to work on a common goal," she said of her experience working with various city groups in her time as a city employee and responding to residents' questions and concerns.
Smith also said she would rely on current relationships she has with city staff but also with her contacts at the county and state level to promote regional cooperation, efficient use of resources and transportation planning.
Dant said she thought it was important for the city to be more transparent and to make meetings more accessible. "The idea of doing what we've always done and then ask why nothing changes is getting tiring," she said.
She said child care for meetings and creating a weekly handout that would break down the city's agenda into an easy-to-understand format could be important.
"I want to make local government easier to understand for residents," she said.
Novak said she would like to focus on small business, noting that the current COVID-19 restrictions create a hardship for small firms.
"The city and state need to offer more resources," she said, adding, "I see so much good. I just want to strengthen the things that are great."
Kolkow said he wanted to continue to build connections in the community.
"I've done that throughout my career and I want to continue building bridges," he said. "I want to make sure we have a functioning City Council that's respectful of each other and works together to meet ends. I think there's a lot more we can do in working together."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.