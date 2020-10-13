Council elections will decide three new positions

On how to use their position aside from the one vote they get as a councilor:

Knowles said, "My strongest point is the willingness to actually jump in," he said. "If we have cost overruns, I'll put on a hard hat and see what they do for a day or two. I'll take a hands-on approach. Physically doing the work is no replacement for a budget issue, but first hand, seeing something is a better way, for me, than waiting for the next meeting."

Kopcynski said, "There's going to be some heavy lifting here (for the council). Our job is to set policy, not to micromanage the staff."

Smith said there was work to be done outside of the voting chamber. "There's coalition-building and collaborating with other people to be done," she said. "Trying to understand people who don't see things the way you do. I'm not someone who sings my own praise, but I've learned over time how to cooperate with people to work on a common goal," she said of her experience working with various city groups in her time as a city employee and responding to residents' questions and concerns.

Smith also said she would rely on current relationships she has with city staff but also with her contacts at the county and state level to promote regional cooperation, efficient use of resources and transportation planning.