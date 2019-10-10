Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa wishes the City Council had started talking about how to make and save money months ago.
She shared the sentiment following a discussion during Wednesday’s council meeting that focused on revenue enhancement and cost-cutting measures.
The city adopted a balanced budget in June but saw cuts to several city departments. Police and fire departments froze positions, the library saw cuts and Maple Lawn Preschool, part of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department, will close at the end of this school year.
At the time, the council agreed it had to look forward to the next two-year budget cycle — which current estimates show to have an $11 million deficit — to avoid further cuts.
Staff and council compiled a list of suggestions that ranged from a soda tax and a library district to repurposing the Carnegie library and closing the Albany Community Pool.
On Wednesday, the council went over its options for a third time since the suggestions first surfaced and were given soft timelines for some of the items, which ranged from just a few months to more than a year.
“We’re talking another three months, that brings us to eight months,” Konopa said in terms of receiving additional information. “I wish we would have been having this discussion earlier.”
The council made no decision Wednesday but again talked about six possibilities:
• Increasing the public safety levy. This option could generate an additional $350,000 annually in revenue for the city. The issue could be put to voters in November 2020.
• Instituting a utility fee. The fee would be added to utility bills and would include organizations that are currently tax-exempt such as churches. The council can institute the fee on its own, but several councilors have voiced a desire to have it go before voters.
• A sugary drink tax. The tax would apply to drinks with added sugar and range from 1 to 2 cents per ounce. Councilor Alex Johnson II initially supported the tax, noting that it would affect visitors to Albany who stop along Interstate 5 to purchase drinks and that it evenly affected individuals from all socioeconomic groups. Since it is classified as a tax and not a fee, it must go before voters for approval.
• Creating a public defense fee. All defendants who plead or are found guilty in the city’s municipal court would pay a $25 fee, generating up to $50,000 a year. Currently, taxpayers fund the bill for defenders who represent individuals who cannot afford an attorney. The fee would shoulder that cost.
• Repurposing the Carnegie library. The move would require laying off staff and consolidating materials to the main library. The estimated savings is $215,000 a year.
• Special library district. The district would provide a new way to fund the library that doesn’t compete with the general fund. A district would have its own board and, according to City Manager Peter Troedsson, would require “heavy lifting” politically to create.
• Reduction in hours or a closure of the Albany Community Pool. The city spends about $440,000 on the pool each year. Troedsson estimated 90,000 visits to the pool each year and said the Greater Albany Public Schools uses the pool for swim teams and other water sports.
Staff is set to return with additional information on these six options at a future council meeting.