A decision on whether to raise the public safety levy was deferred until November by the Albany City Council during its Wednesday meeting.
The levy supplements the general fund for both the Albany Police Department and the fire department. It’s currently set at $1.15 per $1,000 of a home’s assessed value.
On Wednesday, finance director Jeanna Yeager told the council that in order to place the levy on the May ballot, it would have to make a decision on the rate by February. Staff recommended a 10- to 20-cent increase from the current rate.
At $1.35, the levy would generate $737,000 per year, she said.
“Does raising it 10 cents get police officers back or keep the department where it is?” Councilor Bessie Johnson asked.
Both the police and fire departments had positions frozen over the next two years as part of an effort by the city to adopt a balanced budget in June. The police department is currently down five officers, three of whom are sworn, and will cut another two next year under the current biennium budget.
“To put us back to the level before the cuts would be $1.2 million,” APD chief Mario Lattanzio told the council.
You have free articles remaining.
The fire department, Chief Shane Wooton said, will lose three positions over all and would need $620,000 to keep them.
Mayor Sharon Konopa said the increase would not completely cover the funds needed to return the departments to staffing levels prior to the cuts. Over the course of several conversations concerning the budget and suggestions on how to raise revenue, Konopa lobbied for a utility fee, noting that nonprofits are not subject to a tax but still use city services.
On Wednesday, councilor Rich Kellum agreed with her.
“One argument was that non-profits don’t pay for police and fire,” he said. “Instead of having a levy, just have a fee and send it back to the people (for a vote.)”
City staff said it would be possible to eliminate the public safety levy and instead institute a utility fee, but Yeager said she was unsure of what the city’s methodology would be.
Public Works Engineering and Community Development Director Jeff Blaine is set to come before the commission on Nov. 18 with more information on the subject. The council does not have to make a decision until February.