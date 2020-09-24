Council clarifies HRC not dead, will not meet or take action until 2021

On Wednesday, the Albany City Council clarified its position on the Human Relations Commission — an advisory board to the council charged with strengthening connections in the city's diverse community. The HRC was not disbanded, the council said. The body just could not meet or take action.
The clarification was sparked after the council received 37 letters from citizens in regards to a vote held on Monday that saw the HRC put "on hold." After the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times ran a story on Sept. 6 that detailed statements made by members of the HRC, two members resigned, leaving the board without a quorum and unable to meet.
The lack of quorum, resignation letters that cited the news article, and disagreements within the HRC led at least two city councilors to announce they would refuse to appoint replacements to the HRC.
"Whether you agree with the commission's mission or not, you do have the duty to appoint people to the commission," said Keith Kolkow, a candidate for City Council, on Wednesday. "People have applied and people are waiting to serve on this commission ... it is in your power to appoint people who are willing to do the work. This is your job."
The City Council is set to review the HRC's bylaws and charter at a future work session, but appointments would not be made prior to that review or the end of the year.
At the heart of the disagreement of the currently seated members is the definition of diversity. A portion of the members subscribe to the federal definition of protected classes, meaning a diversity of race, ethnicity, culture and sexual orientation, while others subscribe to the concept of diversity of thought, the idea that diversity exists within opinion as well.
In the Sept. 6 newspaper story, two members of the board — Jo Rae Perkins and Daniel Ropp — were reported as making statements seemingly contrary to the traditional definition of diversity. Perkins characterized members of the LGBTQ+ community as making a lifestyle choice, said Planned Parenthood was founded to get rid of the Black population and stated that redlining is not responsible for the generational wealth gap between Black and white families. Ropp said he did not believe in the concept of more than two genders.
On Monday, councilors agreed that resignations from the board signaled a larger problem and that further appointments would not be made until the board's mission was reviewed.
On Wednesday, former members of the HRC spoke out about perceived inequity in the council's actions.
Former HRC member Javier Cervantes resigned from the board in 2017 and said no member of the council had reached out to him to discuss the issue. His vacant seat was filled by a council appointment.
Rich Kellum, who appointed both Ropp and Cervantes to the HRC, told the board he had spoken to Ropp after his resignation.
"I wish I had been extended that courtesy after serving for six years," Cervantes said.
Kellum said he did not reach out to Cervantes because he had made a deal with him: he would appoint him to the HRC if he did certain things, including bringing actions the HRC was considering to the City Council prior to voting on them.
"I thanked him (Ropp) for his service. Yeah, I did," Kellum said. "I didn't thank you for your service because I didn't think you did a good job."
The city of Albany does not have requirements of advisory board members that include additional agreements with city councilors as a condition of appointment. Ropp, it was noted at Monday's meeting, attended four HRC meetings since being appointed in 2019.
Cervantes requested the opportunity to address Kellum. The exchange quickly dissolved into a shouting match, with Cervantes saying he had the right to respond to Kellum's accusations about his performance.
"No, you don't have the right," Kellum shouted. "He can come over to my place and defend it in person, sir!"
Mayor Sharon Konopa ended the discussion before allowing additional public comment.
Jody Yoder said she had no plans to speak but felt compelled to do so.
"It is your job to ensure the HRC is working in a way that makes Albany better for those who have been overlooked," she said. "Schools are doing it, workplaces are doing it and our city is failing to take action when there's blatant homophobia, sexism and racism. We have to start calling out these unacceptable actions when we're sitting in our own circles."
