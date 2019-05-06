The city of Corvallis is on the verge of adding significantly to its stock of land available for high-density residential use.
The City Council approved plans Monday to rezone approximately 65 acres in South Corvallis to RS-20, which calls for a minimum of 20 units per acre. That zone usually means apartments, duplexes and townhouses, but it is not limited to those models. And with acreage of this size a mix of housing types is required.
The city was under a state mandate to add at least 12 acres of high-density housing, but city officials wanted to go beyond that total to give the city a bit of a cushion. The Planning Commission earlier had unanimously recommended approval of the changes.
The decision to add the acreage came in a pair of public hearings. The first parcel, the Corvallis Industrial Park, is a 50-acre piece on the west side of Highway 99W. City officials suggested that perhaps just 22 of the acres can be developed because of wetlands that are scattered on the property. State and federal officials will make the ultimate determination on the wetlands issue.
No one spoke in favor or against the change, and councilors voted 8-1 to approve the plan. Ward 1 Councilor Jan Napack cast the lone no vote, which triggers an automatic second reading on the matter at the May 20 council meeting.
The second parcel, called the Wake Robin Properties, is 15 acres and lies between the Corvallis Industrial Park property and Southwest Wake Robin Lane. Two property owners are involved, Jane Griffiths and Mark Balzer. Both spoke in favor of the zone changing during the public hearing. No wetlands are known to exist on the site, said Jason Yaich, the city’s Planning Division Manager.
Councilors approved the change on a 9-0 vote.
Both properties lie within the urban renewal district that was overwhelmingly approved by city voters in March. It’s too early to know if urban renewal funds might be used to develop the properties or if such development would help the district meets its goal of adding to the city’s stock of affordable housing.
In other highlights:
• Councilors voted 8-1 to allow homeowners Michael Karpinski and Claudia Hall to convert an existing shop at their property on Southwest West Hills Road into an accessory dwelling unit. Community Development Director Paul Bilotta approved the plan in a March 22 administrative decision, but it was appealed by Tom Jensen on April 2. Jensen is a member of the city’s Planning Commission, but he was speaking only for himself in making the appeal, which claimed that the city was ignoring its setback standards when it approved the plan. The shop/ADU is too close to an adjoining property to meet code, but Bilotta approved a minor lot development option request that OK’d the change.
Several councilors noted that the code language needs to be more precise, but only Ward 7’s Bill Glassmire voted no. He said the decision violated the letter, although not the spirit, of the code.
• Councilors voted unanimously to enact a temporary ban on electrical scooter rental companies while they work through a broad regulatory framework that would oversee that business model.
• Councilors and city staff battled the heat throughout the session, which was held on the hottest day of the year. And the air conditioning at the downtown fire station is notoriously balky. Mayor Biff Traber, City Attorney Jim Brewer and Councilors Charles Maughan (Ward 2) and Andrew Struthers chose to remove their jackets, but Ward 8’s Ed Junkins and City Manager Mark Shepard held firm and kept their jackets on.
Councilors and audience members fanned themselves and dabbed foreheads, and speakers occasionally were drowned out by truck noise on nearby Harrison Boulevard and Fourth Street.