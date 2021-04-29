 Skip to main content
Council approves HRC's mission
breaking

Council approves HRC's mission

Albany City Hall STOCK PIX

Albany City Hall

 Ashley Smith, Mid-Valley Media

After an eight-month pause, Albany's Human Relations Commission got back to work on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the group was given a clear mission by the City Council in a 4-1 vote. 

The group went on hiatus in August after it could no longer muster a quorum. Some members of the commission resigned in the wake of reporting by Mid-Valley Media noting that several members had expressed views that were in conflict with the board's mission of supporting diversity. 

Some city councilors refused to appoint new members to fill the empty seats, and the council opted to revamp the board after a new council was seated in January. 

On Wednesday, the council saw the new language surrounding the HRC's mission for the fourth time. The new mission statement defines words like "diversity" and "equity" and notes that the HRC will "strengthen and celebrate every resident of Albany" and operate under the philosophy of inclusion. 

Councilor Bessie Johnson stalled the approval of the new language at the previous City Council meeting by voting against a second reading of the ordinance — a requirement to make the language official. 

On Wednesday, she had further questions about the language and again voted against it. 

The language was approved by a vote of 4-1.

On Tuesday, the HRC met for the first time since August, and members shared their thoughts on the language, discussed ideas for supporting the community and elected board officers.

Stephanie Newton, the only member returning from the previous board, was elected chair, a position she held prior to the pause.

"I'm thrilled that the updated language passed during the second reading at the City Council," she said on Thursday. "We have such a remarkable group of individuals on the HRC ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work. I look forward to everything that we will accomplish to make Albany better for everyone." 

