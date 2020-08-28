Council accepts $120k for small businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Albany City Council voted on Wednesday to pass a resolution that would see the city accept $120,000 in funding for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The program is a bit of a repeat from another local effort at the start of the pandemic that handed out money to local businesses that saw financial impacts related to the virus.

"We fought pretty hard for that additional funding," said Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry on Wednesday. "The reason we could apply for this is because (the council) got ahead of the curve and worked with us to get that emergency application out back in May."

Community Lending Works, the same third party entity that handled the initial rounds of grants in the spring, will be heading this program as well.

The $120,000 will be combined with Community Block Development Grant money and $45,000 in other relief funds. Businesses will fill out one application to be considered for funds they most qualify for by Community Lending Works.

The money, Sherry said, will go to small businesses with 25 or fewer employees and those businesses owned by historically disadvantaged groups like businesses owned by women and people of color.