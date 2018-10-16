A number of cougar sightings have been reported in a rural residential area of northwest Corvallis, near the spot where one of the big cats was shot and killed by a hunter a week and a half ago.
Just before dawn on Oct. 6, a hunter encountered three cougars — an adult female and two juveniles — in the power line corridor off Covey Run, according to Nancy Taylor, a wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The area is just outside the city limits to the north of Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The hunter said he tried to scare the mountain lions by yelling at them, but instead of running away, the older cat turned to face him, crouching and growling. He shot the animal from about 30 feet away, Taylor said, at which point the younger cougars ran off.
Based on the hunter’s description of the incident, Taylor added, the adult female was probably trying to protect the younger animals, which are likely a year to a year and a half old.
“There have been several more sightings in that same area,” Taylor said. “Two were seen (Sunday) night near Ponderosa and Deer Run.”
Taylor advised residents of the area not to go jogging after dark and to keep their pets and livestock locked up.