A representative for Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis said Monday that the hospital campus has had two cougar sightings in the last two weeks.
Ian Rollins, with Samaritan, said the sightings were on the east side of the hospital campus near clinic buildings.
“We are working with law enforcement and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on this, and we are sharing the ODFW safety tips with all staff on the GSRMC campus,” he wrote in an email.
Oregon State University closed its Dunn Forest property north of Corvallis after a jogger reported an encounter with an aggressive cougar in late August. ODFW captured and killed a cougar it believed was responsible for the incident in the area of the encounter in early September.