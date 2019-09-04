State wildlife officials on Wednesday morning captured and killed a female cougar that reportedly stalked a jogger in the woods north of Corvallis last weekend, according to an Oregon Fish and Wildlife news release.
Specially trained hounds picked up the animal's scent about one-quarter mile from where the incident took place. Trackers worked with the hounds to follow the scent, tracking the cougar from Dunn Forest onto adjacent property where it was treed after access permission was obtained by the landowner.
The cougar's carcass is being taken to an OSU College of Veterinary Medicine laboratory for evaluation. The animal weighed 75 pounds and is estimated to be between 1 and 2 years old.
On Saturday, a man reported that a mountain lion had aggressively approached him as he was jogging on a trail in Oregon State University’s Dunn Research Forest.
The man said he kicked the big cat in the head and then ran away, but the cougar continued to follow him and only broke off the pursuit after hikers with a dog came around a bend in the trail.
Dunn Forest was closed for multiple days during the search, but has been reopened. Neighboring McDonald Forest has remained open to recreational use during the incident. However, OSU reminds visitors to remain vigilant.
The only known fatal cougar attack in Oregon history occurred last fall, when a 55-year-old woman was killed while hiking alone in the Mount Hood National Forest near Welches. The mountain lion believed to be responsible for the attack was killed by wildlife managers.
Here's what the Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends you do if you encounter a cougar:
• Never approach it for any reason.
• Try to make yourself appear large by raising your hands over your head or holding your coat open. Do not bend over or crouch down. Hold small children in your arms.
• Fight back if you are attacked. Use sticks, rocks or whatever you can as weapons.
When enjoying the outdoors:
• Make noise to reduce the chance of surprising a cougar or other predator.
• Always keep children close and in sight.
• Avoid hiking or jogging alone.