Couch Patrol: Where have all the couches gone?

We had a good feeling about this mission. It was raining elsewhere … but dry in Corvallis. The reporter saw a perfectly fine couch on Old Salem Road in Albany on the way into the town. Good omen.
We had put in a Zoom appearance at the Rental Property Management Group’s annual move out, sofa challenge soiree in May. Appearing, mysteriously, only via the chat box, we were calm and confident.
Then, Monday hit like a ton of bricks … and we wandered, dazed throughout the campus area wondering what happened. Who got through to these students and told them NOT to leave couches on the lawn … or the planter strip … or the streets?
Our best finds were dubious, stuff arranged, sometimes artistically, sometimes comically, around dumpsters. Hard to claim that stuff placed next to a dumpster shows a serious livability problem.
We did find a lot of chairs. Mainly solo ones, a wet blue one with needles on it from the conifer tree above at 31st Street and Polk Avenue, another blue one on Jackson between 14th and 15th.
Which led to a theorem. Maybe, with COVID, and all of the students siloed individually in underheated rental housing, there was no need for a couch. So you just sat in a chair the whole school year, the chair wore out, so you dumped it.
Then, there is THEM. By THEM we mean the enemy, the code-enforcers, the housing and inspection officials who CLAIM year after the year that they are busting tail in the same streets as the Couch Patrol, passing out info-fliers and enforcing the livability code.
This year we saw THEM, ensconced smugly in a well-scrubbed city of Corvallis pickup truck wearing well-scrubbed identical yellow safety vests. One of them was driving. One of them was writing on a huge clipboard that appeared to contain some sort of grid or spread sheet.
In the back of the truck … was one, solitary, black wheel … from a piece of FURNITURE.
“How do you explain this?” the reporter fairly bawled at the truck’s occupants. They claimed that the wheel was the property of one of the city inspectors. Why the wheel was in the back of the truck … and not attached to said inspector’s furniture … remains among the imponderables.
Anyway, the city truck sped east on Harrison, giving the Couch Patrol an idea. If the city folks are north of the campus … that means southside is ... unprotected!
So off we go, careening wildly via side streets (which might, in fact, contain couches ... we remained hopeful) until we are south of Western Boulevard, in the shadow of that monster housing complex at Seventh and Washington.
Where we find … not a blessed thing. A few trash carts that are fairly full. Some young folks on a porch smoking something that used to be illegal. A couple of traffic circles to navigate. But we couldn’t even find weeds in the grass or someone who was two days late on their mowing.
Maybe the whole thing isn’t real. Maybe we drove into one of those “Twilight Zone” episodes or that “Truman Show” movie where it’s all a set, a graphic novel playing out weirdly because we don’t control the stylus or the surface pen or whatever they call those things.
So we stop and reconnoiter on 10th Street, I think. Please note that because of COVID the reporter and photographer traveled in separate unmarked vehicles. Sometimes the best thing you can do is admit when you are defeated and move on. Or maybe come back later in the week after the people in the city truck have put the couches back on the lawns.
Anyway.
We did have one good find, associated with a dumpster, we’ll admit, but it was the dumpster from hell. Mid-block on Jackson between 13th and 14th we saw a badly ripped black leather couch, more chairs, a black headboard and a badly damaged door, which had a hole punched through it near the knob.
Peace. Out.