A new power has emerged in the fight against abandoned couches and other detritus related to the rite of spring that is Oregon State University move out.
Republic Services is always involved. City housing officials will be posting notices and scouring the streets for abandoned goods. The property managers and landlords also are on watch. The university is holding donation drives on- and off-campus (more on that below).
And now the mighty Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, fresh off its overwhelming levy election victory on Measure 2-123, is ready to enter the game.
Some background: Each year the city, OSU, the landlords and Republic try to clear the streets of couches and affiliated debris before the Couch Patrol can plaster them all over the pages of the Gazette-Times. Last year’s harvest was particularly fruitful, with the mother of all stashes appearing for at least a week on the triangular bit of green space on Coolidge Way near the 29th-Grant intersection. Or as the Patrol put it a year ago:
The mother lode of couch sightings. On a patch of turf barely big enough for an accessory dwelling unit were six couches of various types and an armchair. There was a love seat. A futon. An upturned couch balanced on another. Cushions scattered. And the coup de grace: a microwave and a toaster! It was monumental.
As it turns out the furniture overload also was on Parks and Rec property. Code compliance supervisor Todd Easton, who works the streets during move-out with housing confederates Tracy Oulman and Carol Gordon, told the Couch Patrol on Tuesday that Parks and Rec is now on board and ready to act if there are further incursions into city green space.
It seems like they really mean to stop us this time.
Easton updated the Couch Patrol at the monthly meeting of the Corvallis Rental Property Management Group at the Corvallis Elks Lodge. Also at the meeting was Jonathan Stoll, Corvallis community relations director for OSU.
Stoll brought along materials on the university’s third Great Move-Out.
Here is how it works: Stoll and a cadre of volunteers will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 14 at Grace Lutheran Church at the intersection of Kings and Harrison.
Students can donate furniture, mattresses, electronics, clothes, kitchen and household wares, school/office supplies and books. The university will attempt to donate items to local nonprofits for reuse.
For more information, call 541-737-8606 or email ccr@oregonstate.edu.