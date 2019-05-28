TIPS

The Couch Patrol offers the following guidance on what to do if there is a problem couch in your neighborhood:

• If you are a homeowner and want to get rid of a couch, call Republic Services at 541-754-0444 (there is a fee involved).

• If you want to complain about a couch that is in the public right of way, call the Corvallis Public Works Department at 541-766-6916 (if it is in front of a residence, Republic Service can pick it up for a fee).

• If you want to complain about a couch that is on private property, call code enforcement at 541-766-6545.

• After hours, on weekends or in an emergency situation, you can call the Corvallis Police Department at 541-766-6911.

For those hoping that a couch or other furniture can be reused there are many organizations and nonprofits that can help.See the online version of the Corvallis Area ReUse Directory at http://tiny.cc/reusedirectory for a list and other tips

Sources: Couch Patrol research