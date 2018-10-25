The Lebanon Arts Commission will be hosting the "Ghouls and Growls Dog Halloween Costume Contest," to be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 27, at Strawberry Plaza in downtown Lebanon.
Prizes will be awarded for the most adorable, creative, scary, people’s choice and dog and owner look-alike costumed canine. A photographer will be on hand to take pictures that will be available for download at no charge. Non-dog owners are welcome.
For more information, contact Leigh Matthews Bock by email lmatthewsbock@ci.lebanon.or.us or call 541-258-4253.