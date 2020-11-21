Corvallis youngster connects with Toledo woman after she found his message in a bottle

A Corvallis 5-year-old who sent out a message in a bottle finally got to meet its recipient.

Eller Sullivan, a Muddy Creek Charter School kindergartner, got a little camera-shy when Desiree White popped up in a Zoom video chat on Saturday afternoon. To perk Eller up, his dad, Chris, turned on a Zoom filter to make it look like Eller had on goofy virtual sunglasses.

“I’m so happy we were able to find you,” White told Eller, both of them now grinning from cheek to cheek.

White and her husband, Ben, took an impromptu trip on Nov. 9 to Agate Beach State Wayside from their Toledo home to walk their three dogs. In a creek running parallel to the ocean, she said something caught her eye.

So she took off her shoes and socks, waded into the water and found something seemingly out of a fairy tale: a message in a bottle.

“Hi, my name is Eller,” the note said. “I am 5 years old. I live in Corvallis OR. If you find this please write me back. If you are stranded on an island I will send you a piece of paper and pen to tell us where you are and we will go save you.”