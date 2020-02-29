Corvallis workshop on taking things apart on Thursday

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a workshop on how to take apart small appliances and electronics equipment from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Tools, safety gear and appliances to work on will be provided. The event is geared toward those 10 and older and a waiver is required to participate. Go to http://bit.ly/cbcpltakeapart.to take care of the waiver in advance. Waivers must be signed by a parent/guardian for those under 18. Advance registration is encouraged but not required.