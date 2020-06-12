Corvallis work will close lanes on Van Buren

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Geotechnical and pavement work that will be part of the preparation for the Van Buren Bridge replacement project will close lanes and eliminate parking on Van Buren Avenue in Corvallis for three days next week.

The closures will take place between Fourth Street and First Street in the final three blocks of Van Buren Avenue before traffic flows east across the bridge.

Here is a look at the schedule:

• Tuesday: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be two phases of lane closures on Van Buren between First and Third.

The first phase will require closing the left travel lane between First and Second. Traffic will be allowed to turn left into the parking area on First from the center lane of Van Buren.

The second phase will require closing the right turn lane between First and Second. Traffic will be able to turn right into the parking area on First south of Van Buren from the center lane of Van Buren.

The work will close up to 13 parking spaces between First and Second.