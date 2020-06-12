Corvallis work will close lanes on Van Buren

Geotechnical and pavement work that will be part of the preparation for the Van Buren Bridge replacement project will close lanes and eliminate parking on Van Buren Avenue in Corvallis for three days next week.
The closures will take place between Fourth Street and First Street in the final three blocks of Van Buren Avenue before traffic flows east across the bridge.
Here is a look at the schedule:
• Tuesday: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be two phases of lane closures on Van Buren between First and Third.
The first phase will require closing the left travel lane between First and Second. Traffic will be allowed to turn left into the parking area on First from the center lane of Van Buren.
The second phase will require closing the right turn lane between First and Second. Traffic will be able to turn right into the parking area on First south of Van Buren from the center lane of Van Buren.
The work will close up to 13 parking spaces between First and Second.
• Wednesday: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the right lane of Van Buren will be closed between Second and Fourth. Traffic will be able to turn right onto Second from the center lane of Van Buren. The lane closure will close up to three parking spaces on Van Buren.
• Thursday: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. crews will be performing mobile pavement testing along Van Buren between Second and the bridge. The work will not require lane closures, but traffic will be routed around the moving work zone. An arrow truck will direct traffic so that travelers merge correctly.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the final stages of the design work on the replacement bridge for the Van Buren, which is seismically unsafe and functionally obsolete. Construction bids are scheduled to be opened in the fall, with completion of the project set for 2023 or 2024.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.