Corvallis won't allow drive-thrus in these areas

Corvallis city councilors don’t want to see drive-thru windows in mixed use zones, which combine residential and non-residential uses, such as shops and restaurants, in the same area.

More than one-third of the zones in Corvallis are designated as mixed use under 11 categories. Mixed-use zones are meant to be pedestrian-friendly.

As part of the first phase of the city’s mixed-use zones project, a public hearing was held Monday, Feb. 7, to consider how to change the city's Comprehensive Plan and supporting codes, its blueprint to future development. The project has been more than two years in the making, according to Rian Amiton, senior planner.

Amiton gave a presentation on the subject during the public hearing. Along with updating how the Comprehensive Plan approaches mixed-use development, he recommended creating new mixed-use zones — residential mixed use and commercial mixed use — as alternatives to several that exist. The new zones would feature fewer regulatory and process burdens.

Two speakers offered public comment at the hearing, both in opposition of a Planning Commission recommendation to allow drive-thru windows in mixed-use zones. Connie Bozarth, second vice president of the League of Women Voters of Corvallis, said the organization strongly supports mixed-used development but finds drive-thru windows incompatible with pedestrian-focused areas.

“Planning commissioners reasoned that drive-thrus were vital to some businesses during the pandemic,” Bozarth said. “And while that may be true, businesses in mixed-use zones could offer walk-up windows to serve the same purposes.”

The council voted 6-2 to remove drive-thru windows as an allowable use in mixed-use zones. Councilors Jan Napack and Laurie Chaplen opposed.

Councilor Charlyn Ellis voiced opposition to drive-thru windows as a safety issue. She pictured a young person learning to ride their bike, totally focused, who might not see vehicles entering or leaving a drive-thru.

There have been three mixed-use developments in the city since 2006: Avery Court, The Jax, and the Sierra at Washington Yards, according to Amiton.

