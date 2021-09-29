Corvallis Women’s March set for Saturday

People across the country will march through their towns to support women and the protection of reproductive rights on Saturday. Corvallis will play host to one of these women’s marches as community members will gather at Central Park at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Corvallis has held a Women's March for years now, and has attracted hundreds of participants to the event. However, this year's march has a particular focus.
“I just saw a need for this to be done,” Kathryn Overton, Corvallis Women’s March organizer, said. “I didn’t see anyone organizing a march in Corvallis after what happened in Texas.”
What the 24-year-old Philomath resident is referring to is the Texas Heartbeat Act — a ban on abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy in the state of Texas. The ban was introduced to Texas Legislature in March and signed into law in May. It went into effect on Sept. 1.
Outrage over the ban is what has spurred women all across the country to organize marches to peacefully protest. The day’s premier march will be in Washington D.C. and will start at the Freedom Plaza and end at the Supreme Court.
Days after the law went into effect, the Department of Justice sued the state of Texas, citing the laws as in defiance of the Constitution and a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy.
“The more people we get together to fight against what they’re trying to do the better,” Overton said. “I think it’s ridiculous that we’re moving backwards 50 years.”
The local event will start at 11 a.m., but there will be time beforehand to make posters. During the rally, there will be multiple speakers, including Corvallis School Board members Sarah Finger McDonald and Vincent Adams as well as Corvallis City Councilor Charles Maughan.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Overton noted that she is still looking for more speakers and volunteers for the day of.
Following the rally, attendees will march from Central Park to the Benton County Courthouse and continue the protest there.
“I’m hoping to bring attention to the issue,” Overton said. “It’s something men and women care about but don’t always know what they can do to change things.”
Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_