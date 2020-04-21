Corvallis woman pleads guilty to sex crimes, gets four years in prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Corvallis woman pleaded guilty to three sex crimes, including a possession of child pornography charge, and was sentenced to more than four years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections on Monday.

Shyanne Jordan Hoggins, 20, was convicted in Benton County Circuit Court of attempted first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, second-degree sex abuse and second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

The crimes occurred between November 2017 and March 2018 and the victim was the minor ex-girlfriend of Hoggins.

Hoggins was initially charged in December 2018 with 22 sex crimes. However, as a result of a negotiated settlement, an amended charging document was filed on Friday that included only the three charges that she pleaded guilty to.

As part of the plea deal, Linn County has agreed not to file additional charges against Hoggins, according to court paperwork.

Hoggins was initially accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting her sleeping ex and taking photos and videos of the incidents.

The Corvallis Police Department investigated the incident after a teacher in reported in early October that one of his 17-year-old students had told him about the abuse. The alleged victim reportedly confirmed to detectives that the abuse occurred and told police she had found photos and videos of the incidents.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

