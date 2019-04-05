A grand jury has charged a Corvallis woman with repeatedly sexually abusing her minor ex-girlfriend.
An attorney for Shyanne Hoggins, 19, entered a plea of not guilty to 21 charges related to the alleged abuse in a hearing Thursday in Benton County Circuit Court.
Hoggins was arrested in December for allegedly assaulting her minor ex-girlfriend in her sleep and taking photos and videos of the incidents. The incidents reportedly took place between November 2017 and March 2018 and police investigated them after the alleged victim told a teacher about finding videos of the incidents on her ex’s phone.
Hoggins was charged with seven counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, five counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and five counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
The jury, which evaluated the charges March 26, elected to drop one charge of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree that Hoggins had also initially been charged with.
Hoggins is being held in the Benton County Jail with bail set at $2.1 million. She is next scheduled to appear in court on May 3 for a status check.